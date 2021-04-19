5 cartoons that marked your childhood and you can see on Disney +

As you can see, the extensive Disney + catalog includes classic series and old ones that if you are already an adult will undoubtedly make you remember your childhood and this time we will mention some that surely you no longer remembered.

The truth is that Disney + came to the industry streaming to fight the leadership of Netflix and in just 16 months it reached 100 million users, according to the company officially reported last March.

It may interest you: Releases that Netflix, Disney + and Amazon bring you this weekend

Although it currently stands out for its original content Marvel or Star wars, one of its differentials with the competition is the classic animated productions.

The catalog is full of titles that crossed the years to become milestones, among those options are series that marked your childhood and that you may not remember.

5 animated series that marked your childhood to see on the Disney + platform:

1. DOUG

Year: 1996-1998

Creators: Jim Jinkins

Seasons: 3

Plot: Doug Narinas is a boy who writes a diary. In his hometown of Cuentington, he uses his imagination to navigate the trials of friendship, love, school, and growing up.

2. GARGOLAS

Year: 1994-1996

Created by: Frank Paur, Greg Weisman.

Seasons: 3

Plot: In Scotland, in 994 AD Goliath and his clan of gargoyles vow to defend a medieval castle. Goliath has been deceived by humans and discovers that his entire clan has been destroyed.

He and the remaining gargoyles are cursed to sleep for 1000 years. The billionaire, David Xanatos, buys the castle and moves it to New York City, making it his headquarters.

When the castle is attacked and the gargoyles awaken, they are discovered by Detective Elisa Maza and David Xanatos.

Gargoyles try to remain inconspicuous as they battle enemies old and new. Stone by day, warriors by night, we are gargoyles.

3. CHIP AND GO TO THE RESCUE

Year: 1989

Created by: Frank Paur, Greg Weisman.

Seasons: 1

Plot: Chip and Dale lead a small and eccentric team of animal characters who not only protect the human kingdom, but also the animal kingdom, solving all kinds of mysteries that arise. Rescuers work on cases that go unnoticed.

4. CRAZY

Year: 1993

Created by: Mark Watters, Stephen James Taylor.

Seasons: 1

Plot: tells the story of Bonkers, a police officer who solved cases with his partner Lucky Piquel, who is later taken to the FBI and replaced by Miranda Wright, another policewoman.

5. THE DARKWING DUCK

Year: 1991-1993

Created by: Tad Stones.

Seasons: 2

Plot: it tells the adventures of a superhero who fights for the good in the fictional city of San Canario, aided by his assistant Joe McQuack and by his adopted daughter Gosalyn, who constantly interferes in his cases, despite the fact that Darkwing constantly tries to prevent him .