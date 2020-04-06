Modified cars usually provide an aesthetic or performance that makes them unique models, but be careful, they could have some mechanical consequences that you surely have not taken into account

Most motorists always dream of having the perfect car the most car powerfulThat is why it is common to see that they perform different modifications to make them the ideal car. cars modified suffers some disadvantages, like the fact of losing the warranty by the brand.

This does not mean that modifying a car is bad or makes it the worst vehicle, but probably because it does not have a guarantee, it will not have the agency services, which would cause the vehicle to suffer engine, suspension problems in the future. or transmission, if it is not properly maintained.

The aesthetic modifications They are the least problematic, as long as they are well done and to your liking, but, according to the Pulso portal, it is important to avoid buying a car with various mechanical tweaks at all costs, unless that is your initial intention, about all if it is the following cars.

1. Ford Focus ST

This Ford model is not exactly the most sports car of the brand, but if the one that undergoes more modifications by the owners, however, a wrong modification in the intake system will cause a malfunction in the LSPI, a sensor that It detects that it is circulating slowly to regulate the ignition in the combustion chamber.

2. FIAT Abarth 500

The main problem with this “pocket rocket” when buying a used one generally focuses on the condition of the tires, and replacing them will not be cheap. This is due to the extremely low bed of the rim, which together with a hard suspension, cause chips or become unusable when passing a pothole at high speeds.

3. Polo GTI

Despite being one of the most fun options of the German family for its turbocharged engine and low weight, the use of a dual-clutch transmission means special care, which unfortunately is not usually common in this type of car.

Repairing an automatic double clutch gearbox can be very expensive.

4. Mitsubishi Eclipse

Most of the Eclipse available second-hand are tuned cars, and have retouched engines, interiors with poor quality materials, failures in electrical systems or, specifically, aesthetic elements that beyond helping harm with greater drag and fuel consumption higher.

5. MINI JCW

According to the experts, the sports car of British origin has its main fault in the antifreeze and thermostat pump, which tend to show damage around 80,000 kilometers. Another reason why you should not buy it used, is because the supports on the radiator part usually break, since they are components made of plastic and the heat weakens them, and in a used car, they were surely modified.

