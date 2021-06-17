5 cars that you can buy for the almost 40,000 euros that the Audi A1 Competition 40 TFSI costs (and even less)

Nonsense or not, Audi has just launched what is known as the Audi A1 Sportback Competition 40 TFSI, a long and promising name that hides a sport utility vehicle in the absence of the long-awaited Audi S1. The masses have gone into a rage after learning that the signature of the four rings asks almost 40,000 euros for this version that seeks to make it clear that it is the benchmark in its category. However, There are alternatives for the same price and even cheaper than this new A1 Competition 40 TFSI, and today we bring you specifically 5 of them. Let’s discover them, right?

Before getting into the matter, we must review what this bourgeois hot hatchback provides that, with a rather discreet ornamentation, dares to postulate itself as one of the most interesting sports options in the segment. Behind those 38,700 euros that Audi has established hides a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine that develops 207 hp and 320 Nm of torqueFigures that allow 0 to 100 to occur in 6.5 seconds and sign a maximum speed of 245 km / h. Enough to justify the outlay involved?

Toyota GR Yaris

It is inevitable to set your sights directly on one of the sports compacts of the moment, the Toyota GR Yaris that my colleague Sergio was already able to test. The Japanese bet not only sits as a hot hatchback with all the law, but also as a real rally car with license plate thanks to its status as Homologation Specials.

In the bowels of the GR Yaris lies a turbocharged three-cylinder engine that, for the occasion, delivers 261 hp and 360 Nm of torque. These are managed by means of an intelligent traction system called GR Four, but the best of all is the 34,500 euros that he asksToyotafor him.

Hyundai i30 N

Hyundai was the brand in charge of delivering a hard blow to the titanic European hegemony made up of brands that boasted of offering some of the best sports compacts of the moment. His answer was clear and concise, the Hyundai i30 N, a sportier version of the Korean compact and the forerunner of what we know today as the N family..

After receiving a major restyling, the i30 N offers a more stylized figure, an optional dual-clutch automatic transmission but the same essence. An essence starring a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine capable of delivering 250 hp and 354 Nm of torque and 280 hp and 392 Nm of torque in the Performance version. Its price? 35,300 euros.

CUPRA Leon

The deployment of CUPRA as an independent brand three years ago has allowed the SEAT León Cupra formula to be reconverted, which was established as the most radical version of the Spanish compact. Today, the CUPRA León establishes itself as one of the most versatile sports compacts of the moment thanks to a range of options ready to satisfy a large number of customers, but let’s focus on one.

And it was just a month ago when the autochthonous firm announced the arrival of the CUPRA León animated by the well-known 2.0 TSI, an engine predisposed to develop for the compact 245 CV and 370 Nm of torque. In addition, CUPRA has stipulated a starting price of 41,060 euros, a little more than the 38,700 euros that Audi asks for the A1 Competition but more than acceptable once we move into that strip.

Renault Megane RS

Renault has been fighting since time immemorial in the arduous sector of compact sports cars, fromwhere he has succeeded on more than one occasion with proposals such as the Renault Mégane RS. This variant of the compact Gallic boasts sporty tuning and being able to enter the 300 hp range, significantly moving away from the new Audi A1 Sportback Competition 40 TFSI and its benefits.

To achieve this, Renault engineers have opted for a 1.8-liter four-cylinder heart set to produce 300 hp and 420 Nm of torque. Doesn’t sound bad, right? Well the best comes when you find out that it is available from 33,575 euros.

Skoda Octavia RS

Yes, we know, the Skoda Octavia and the Audi A1 look the same as an egg to a chestnut. But behind the Spanish proverb hides a series of qualities that cause the balance to tip in favor of the Czech saloon, and we explain why.

The first by size, since it can be a compelling reason to be able to make you for less money with a bigger car. The second for power, since the Skoda Octavia RS -in its combustion version- uses a four-cylinder 2.0-liter TSI with 245 hp and 370 Nm of torque. And the third and last the price, since the sportiest variant of the Octavia is available from 37,490 euros.

And you, are you still opting for the Audi A1?