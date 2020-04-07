The current situation of almost everyone makes us stay locked up at home to avoid the spread of the dangerous coronavirus.

But you can find activities at home that do not make you think of boredom or how many days you have been locked up. At home you can do many activities and with the help of the internet you can have a wide variety of activities.

This time we leave you a list of 5 car museums to visit online.

Blackhawk Museums is a group of museums in Danville, California, best known for its significant collection of rare and unique classic cars. The museum is a private non-profit private foundation. The museum houses around ninety classic cars. It also houses a display showing the work of the Wheelchair Foundation.

Mercedes-Benz Museum. The Mercedes-Benz Museum is an automobile museum in Stuttgart, Germany. It covers the history of the Mercedes-Benz brand and the brands associated with it. Stuttgart is home to the Mercedes-Benz brand and the international headquarters of Daimler AG.

Lamborghini Museum. The Lamborghini Museum is an automobile museum owned and operated by Automobili Lamborghini in Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy. The museum opened in 2001 and was renovated in June 2016 to provide exhibition space for more models. The current gallery contains iconic super-cars like the 350 GT, he sixth element and concept cars and unique as the concept Poison Y Miura.

Porsche Museum. The museum is located on remarkable ground outside Porsche’s headquarters in Zuffenhausen. The exhibition area covers 5,600 square meters and has around 80 exhibitions, with some rare cars and a wide variety of historical models.

National Corvette Museum. The Museum showcases the Chevrolet Corvette, an American sports car that has been in production since 1953. It is located in Bowling Green, Kentucky. It was built in 1994 and opened to the public in September of that year.

Most offer virtual tours in one form or another, but all provide lots of photos, information, and education about the vehicles on display at the museum.

