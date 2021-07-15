5 capsule coffee machines that you can have at home or take it to town or the beach | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The mini capsule coffee makers are not only practical so that they take up little space in your kitchen, they are also perfect to take them to your second home.

Once you get used to a coffee it is difficult to start with another type. If you have now converted to capsule coffee, you will have surrendered to the flavors that exist and how easy and clean it is to prepare a coffee with these machines.

There are many capsule coffee machines that you can buy, but we are going to offer you some very cheap options in mini coffee makers so that they take up little space.

You can use them in your kitchen, but also unplug it, empty its tank and take it to your second home or take it on a trip if you have rented a rural house or an apartment on the beach for weeks.

Although there is everything, many of these compact coffee machines are cheap. You can get one for just over 60 euros and take advantage of the low prices on the capsules that you will have to recycle later. Or maybe buy a reusable capsule.

Very compact: Krups Mini Me Nescafé Dolce Gusto

Krups Nescafé Dolce Gusto Mini Me for € 59 at Amazon

If there is one thing that these small capsule coffee machines are characterized by, it is that they have small deposits, one liter or less, to prepare a few cups. It is the key so that they occupy as little as possible.

Is Krups Mini Me in order to Nescafé Dolce Gusto It is a cheap option with an 800 ml reservoir and has a pressure of up to 15 bars.

It measures 16 x 31 x 24 centimeters and has 7 levels of preparation and function to quickly prepare hot or cold drinks.

It only costs 59 euros on Amazon at the moment.

For cappuccino lovers: Bosch Tassimo Vivy 2

Bosch Tassimo Vivy 2 for € 47 on Amazon

With an intermediate size this Bosh Tassimo Vivy 2 It is a coffee maker with a 1 liter tank for Tassimo capsules.

It has no mystery, it has a simple operation where you can choose two levels of espresso coffee size and little else since it is a basic coffee machine for capsules.

You can choose colors. The cheapest in red color only costs 47 euros, in white 52 euros and in black 61 euros.

A classic: Nespresso De’Longhi Citiz

Nespresso De’Longhi Citiz for € 146 at Amazon

It may be one of the most common Nespresso coffee machines and the perfect size to transport between homes. Is Nespresso De’Longhi Citiz It is a slightly more expensive model than the rest, but that makes up for it by being a coffee maker for many years.

It has 19 bars of pressure, a 1 liter tank and also comes with a welcome pack of 14 capsules.

Its price is 146 euros on Amazon in black. It is also available in white for 179 euros.

Designer: Nespresso De’Longhi Essenza Mini

Nespresso De’Longhi Essenza Mini for € 84 at Amazon

In a format very similar to the previous model but with a different design, eta De’Longhi Essenza Mini It is a coffee machine compatible with Nespresso capsules.

It has a pressure of 19 bars and a 600ml tank, therefore it is a more compact model that is easy to carry on a trip.

It is available in three colors, in black for 84 euros, also for 84 euros in red or green for 88 euros.

The cheapest: Bosch Tassimo Happy

Bosch Tassimo Happy for € 38.46 on Amazon

Another model of compact coffee maker that serves both for your home on a day-to-day basis or for a second home, is this coffee maker Bosch Tassimo Happy.

It is a coffee machine compatible with Tassimo capsules and has a power of 1400W and a 700 ml tank.

Its price is a bargain right now. This coffee maker only costs 38 euros on Amazon.

