5 businesses you can start with less than $ 100

In these times where the economy does not end up recovering, it may have crossed your mind to start an extra business with little money.

Luckily, there are many jobs that you can start almost without investing anything or for less than $ 100, and here we share five of them.



1 – Senior Companion

In 2016, there were more than 49 million people in the US alone who were 65 or older. That number is expected to grow to around 98 million by 2060, as reported in Entrepreneur.

That means there are many older people looking for someone to keep them company or families looking for advice on how to care for their loved ones, which you could do, if you have experience caring for the elderly.

Best of all, you really don’t need to make a large investment to offer these services, because you don’t really need tools, outside of your knowledge, to carry it out.

2 – Auto detailing and repair

If you have a garage, tools, and knowledge, why not start your own auto repair shop?

Even if you don’t have a garage, can start a car repair business where you go to the place where the broken down vehicle is located.

If you like the idea of ​​working with vehicles, but are not a mechanic, then consider washing and detailing cars.

3 – Rent your belongings

More and more people are choosing to rent items rather than buy them. You can rent things ranging from your parking space to your furniture.

Try to start with a rental niche and little by little you get to other ones.

For example, you could start renting garden equipment like rakes, shovels, or leaf blowers. If you don’t already have these products, you can purchase them for less than $ 100.

4 – Maintenance service

If you can do minor home repairs, like changing a broken outlet or sealing a pipe under the kitchen sink, then this is another in-demand business that doesn’t cost a lot to start.

The vast majority of home repairs are done with the basic tools that you probably already have in your possession. and therefore you do not need to buy.

5 – Lawn Care

If you like gardening, enjoy being outdoors, and have the tools to get started, such as a lawn mower, weed trimmer, or chainsaw, then this is a business idea that you might as well start.

The only main cost is the advertising and marketing of your business, which you can do from advertising on social networks or distributing flyers in your neighborhood.

