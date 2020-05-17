Text by Ricardo Gallegos | Board games are still an ideal option to share moments of authentic entertainment without using electronic devices, and more in this quarantine: It is humanizing, fun and allows you to spend time with friends and family.

And as an added incentive, the board game industry is going through a significant period of success. The frustrating (and even traumatic) games of “Monopoly” were far behind to give rise to fascinating games that feature creative themes and innovative structures that will help you have a rich experience with your loved ones.

During this COVID-19 quarantine, board games can be the perfect solution to get out of the monotony And in this article you can find excellent options to reunite the family and spend an afternoon of pure entertainment.

Bob Ross: Art of Chill

Yes, there is a Bob Ross board game … and it’s beautiful. In this game you will find yourself trying to replicate an original Bob Ross landscape, combining cards to ‘paint’ happy little trees, fluffy clouds, and other elements, all with the aim of obtaining more Chill Points (‘relaxation points’). than your opponents.

Despite being slightly competitive, the game constantly encourages you to relax and enjoy the experience. The letters are accompanied by inspiring phrases and the landscapes that you must ‘replicate’ are the work of Ross himself. In summary, this is a cute game, easy to learn, with good elements of strategy and a high artistic value

Horrified

A must for fans of classic horror movies, “Horrified” is a board game in which you must team up to defeat famous monsters from Universal Pictures (and literature) as Dracula, The Invisible Man, The Mummy and Frankenstein.

The board simulates a town through which you must move your player to collect objects, save villagers and meet goals that allow you to weaken monsters.

There is a lot of variety in this game, as all monsters are different: they have unique abilities, weaknesses and movement forms. For example, to defeat Dracula, you must first search and destroy his coffins all over the map, but his hypnotic power will make it difficult for you to do so.

Image via popculturebeast.com

Mysterium

This board game is “Clue” on steroids. One of the players takes the role of a ghost who must use a series of abstract cards to communicate to the other players (who in this case are fortune tellers) the circumstances of his death in order to rest in peace.

The gaming experience that “Mysterium” brings to the table is phenomenal, as it forces you to use your imagination to decipher clues and work as a team towards a common goal. If you are looking for a supernatural theme or just a game that makes you think, “Mysterium” is one of the best options on the market.

Image via doubledanegames.com

The Quest for El Dorado

This racing game transports you to the jungles of South America to try to reach the legendary land of El Dorado before the other players. As an adventurer, you must build a deck of cards that allows you to navigate all kinds of terrain as quickly as possible.

“The Quest for El Dorado” pushes you to create various strategies, plan your path and explore all your options. In addition, with the available pieces you can build many maps, making each game a new and different adventure. It is a simple, easy to learn and extremely satisfying game that will make you feel like an Indiana Jones.

Image via theboardgamefamily.com

Sushi Go Party

In “Sushi Go Party” each player receives a hand of cards representing Japanese dishes such as sushi rolls, wasabi and tempura. After choosing a card, you must give your hand to the player on the right, choose another, and so on until you finish with the deck.

Each type of food will allow you to score differently, so you must select the right card to build the perfect menu and get the most points.

The art is very cute and the mechanics are simple to understand, so your friends or family will be hooked after a few rounds. Perhaps the most valuable thing is that you can customize your menu according to the number of players or the type of game you want.

“Sushi Go Party” has a very important social element, since it forces you to constantly interact with others: laughter will not be lacking.

It is one of the board games that you cannot miss in your home during quarantine. Image: Pinterest

