5 Biden Actions to Reduce Gun Crime Including Shootings

The government of the president Joe biden unveiled its plan to tackle gun crime, including shootings and rising homicides in larger cities like Los Angeles and New York.

“The comprehensive strategy to prevent and respond to crimes with firearms and guarantee public safety” was described by two White House officials in a call with reporters, where five key actions are exposed, one of which was advanced this Tuesday by the Justice Department, it’s about the creation of five special teams to investigate and intervene in arms trafficking.

The officials cited that the increase in firearms crimes is also related to the pandemic of COVID-19, as a secondary consequence, including the proliferation of illegal weapons.

Homicides increased 30% and assaults with firearms increased 8% in large cities in 2020, cites a White House document that takes information from the report “Pandemic, social unrest and crime in US cities”, made by the National Commission on COVID-19 and Criminal Justice and Arnold Adventures.

Add that the number of homicides in the first quarter of 2021 was 24% higher than in the first quarter of 2020, and 49% higher than in the first quarter of 2019. In September, the FBI will release the official report.

It is highlighted that the direct and indirect consequences of armed violence “disproportionately harm” black and brown communities.

Officials noted that President Biden is continuing to pressure Congress to act on gun control.

1. Indiscriminate flow

The Biden Administration seeks to stop the flow of firearms used to commit acts of violence with different actions, including holding responsible firearms dealers that it describes as dishonest for violating federal laws when selling equipment.

For this, the Office of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) will increase surveillance among distributors, to detect those who do not comply with the law and the Department of Justice will apply a policy of “zero tolerance” for various actions, such as: 1) transferring a firearm to a person who is prohibited from doing so; two) not applying the required background search; 3) falsify records, such as a firearm transaction form; 4) not responding to an ATF trace request, and 5) refusing to allow ATF to conduct an inspection.

The government regretted that the administration of Donald trump stop targeting dealers to transfer the equipment to prevent it from ending up on the black market. ATF takes up this policy.

Also included is an expanded policy for detection of so-called “ghost weapons”, which are assembled with separate equipment and are difficult to track.

The ATF will also reinforce the arms surveillance that 16 states carry out independently, in order to detect possible failures that help traffickers.

2. State coordination

White House officials announced that local police will be supported with federal tools and resources to tackle violent crime during the summer.

This will be done with support from the FBI, ATF, DEA and the Marshals Service that will help detect violent criminals and cells of the most dangerous organizations.

“ATF is collaborating with local homicide units and expanding the availability of its National Integrated Ballistics Information Network (NIBIN) correlation center, which compares ballistics from crime scenes with other ballistics evidence across the country,” indicates the plan.

Arms trafficking has fueled transnational drug cartels, which have partners in various entities, so the DEA will help state and local law enforcement detect and arrest them.

While federal marshals will conduct fugitive raids across the country targeting people accused of high-impact crimes such as homicides.

By having a community focus, the Biden Administration will seek to increase $ 300 million direct to local law enforcement agencies.

3. Civic education

A priority of the Biden Administration will be the expansion of Community Violence Intervention (CVI) programs. Officials cite that this has reduced violence by as much as 60% in some communities.

Last month, the The Treasury Department announced that the $ 350 billion of the American Rescue Plan in state and local funds they can be used to invest in community violence interventions.

To those funds will be added those from the Department of Education of $ 122,000 million in K-12 funds, in addition to federal funds transferred to the states.

More resources would be allocated with the American Jobs Plan, as well as the modification of 26 federal programs, focused on education.

4. Summer job

It will seek to expand summer programs, employment opportunities, and other services and supports for adolescents and young adults.

The departments of the Treasury and of Education published guides distribution of ARP funds that will be used to hire support staff such as nurses, counselors, and social workers; pay court personnel and operating costs to return to pre-pandemic operating levels; provide and expand employment services, including youth summer jobs and programs that provide training and work experience for formerly incarcerated individuals.

“Young people are disproportionately likely to be involved in acts of gun violence, either as perpetrators or as victims,” ​​acknowledges the Biden Administration.

For this reason, it highlights that youth employment programs, including summer programs, can reduce their participation in violence by up to 35% or 45%.

5. Social reintegration

Former inmates may face problems reintegrating into their communities and, not seeing enough opportunities, may see crime as their only option.

“Formerly incarcerated people face an uphill struggle to get a job. Many employers are reluctant to hire them out of stigma, fear or concern that they lack the necessary skills, ”acknowledges the Biden Administration.

Investments are outlined in different programs, including $ 85.5 million already delivered on June 21 by the Department of Labor to help adults and youth who had been incarcerated in 28 communities.

The program is divided into two populations, one of adults that would help about 6,000 people and another of young people between 18 and 24 years old, which will support about 3,000. In the latter there will be a focus on training and education.