5 best WiFi routers and repeaters to telecommute

The Internet connection cannot fail you while you work at home, so you must have a good router and WiFi repeater. These are 5 good options.

Teleworking involves depending almost 100% on the Internet connection you have at home. It is true that, in specific cases, you can use your mobile connection, but it is just that, an occasional solution. To enjoy a stable and fast Internet connection while you work, these WiFi routers and repeaters can be of great help.

In this guide you will find models from popular brands such as Xiaomi, Huawei and TP-Link. These offer you high browsing speed, connection of multiple computers dual band and technologies as useful as Smart Connect, to automatically connect to the best WiFi network. But we are not anticipating anything else, let’s get to know the best features of these WiFi routers and repeaters that you can buy for teleworking from home.

Huawei AX3-3000 router

To improve the quality of your Internet connection you can buy this router Huawei AX3-3000, WiFi type 6 to offer more powerful and distant coverage. The combination of 6 dB of power and Dynamic Narrow Bandwidth technology allows this router to easily pass through walls and floors, which will make it easier for the connection to reach you with quality even if you are far from the router. By the way, it offers a 3000 Mbps data transfer rate.

To this team you can connect up to 128 devices simultaneously without losing quality, with the option of configure separate 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz networks to connect to each of them according to which devices. For example, you can reserve the 5 GHz network for those computers that need higher connection speeds, such as computers or smartphones.

Know more: Huawei AX3-3000 router

TP-Link AC1900 Router

Another good home router is this TP-Link AC1900, which is capable of offering a maximum speed of 1300 Mbps on the 5GHz band and 600 Mbps on the 2.4GHz band. Thanks to Beamforming technology, this router detects the location of connected devices and concentrates the signal strength towards them.

In addition, it allows the simultaneous connection of a large number of devices without affecting their performance. We are also interested in its easy configuration of this router, in addition to the possibility of connecting your smartphone -be it Android or iOS- to configure its operation from there. By the way, the device has 4 Gigabit ports and one WAN port for you to connect your devices by cable.

Know more: TP-Link AC1900 router

Xiaomi Mi Extender Pro 300 Repeater

If your workspace is far from the main router, you just have to buy a good repeater so that the signal reaches you with the best coverage. One of the most recommended is this Xiaomi Mi Extender Pro 300, with which you can have an Internet connection anywhere in your home at 300 Mbps speed.

For this it has two powerful antennas that ensure a wider coverage and better performance. No matter how many you are at home, the repeater supports the connection of up to 64 devices at the same time. In addition, if you install the Xiaomi Mi WiFi app on your mobile, you can easily manage the network connection. Anyway, even if you don’t install it, this Xiaomi WiFi repeater offers quick and easy installation.

Know more: Xiaomi Mi Extender Pro 300 repeater

Repeater TP-Link AC1200 RE305

The TP-Link brand also has good WiFi repeaters, like this AC1200 RE305. First of all, we highlight that it works with both the 2.4 GHz band (300 Mbps) and the 5 GHz band (867 Mbps). In addition, it has a LED light that helps you find the place with the best coverage.

In addition to its price, this WiFi repeater is interesting because it has two powerful antennas that guarantee that you never lack a fast Internet connection. Also, you can easily set it up and serves both as a repeater and as a WiFi access point. Of course, several devices can be connected at the same time optimally.

Know more: TP-Link AC1200 RE305 repeater

WiFi Mesh Repeater TP-Link AC1200 Deco M4

If you are looking for something more advanced, you can opt for this TP-Link AC1200 Deco M4 Mesh WiFi repeater, with which you can expand the coverage of the Internet connection at home with a 1167 Mbps speed. This pack, which comes with two units, can cover a plot of 260 square meters if you use them at the same time.

This TP-Link repeater is easily configured, automatically connects to the highest quality WiFi network and it has parental control so you can set limits on the connection of the smallest members of the house. Compatibility with the Deco app, with which you can configure which connected devices -may be up to 100- have priority when accessing the connection. By the way, each repeater integrates 2 Ethernet ports.

Know more: TP-Link AC1200 Deco M4 Mesh WiFi Repeater

