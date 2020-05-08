If you are a beginner on the guitar, but want to learn how to play solos, this post is the ideal place for your eyes, hands and ears. Knowing how to make the basis of a song is fundamental, indeed. However, solar knowledge is important and even motivating for the trajectory of a guitarist.

For these and others, in today’s text, I will apply the 5 best tips to take any solo on the guitar.

But know that there are no magic formulas! You are most responsible for the development of your learning. So, if you can give me advice, study carefully, discipline, focus, persistence and determination. And to paraphrase the great artist Pablo Picasso: when inspiration comes, may she catch you in a moment of study

Let’s stick this thing together?

1. Know the soil

As much as your ear may be naturally prepared to take songs from the first audition, it never hurts to have a high level of intimacy with the solo you want to learn to play. And what is the best way to do this? Simple: listen to the music, but without moderation!

The objective in this stage is to be able to hum, loudly or mentally, the parts of the guitar. It is to record the melody of the solo there in your mind! With this rhythmic part memorized, the rest of the path will be much more peaceful.

In addition, with each hearing, as long as it takes place with great attention, you will notice one more detail on the ground. It can be a pick, or a naughty note, a matter of feeling, among other things.

2. Search for the solo tablature

Using solo transcription doesn’t make you a lazy guitarist. Quite the opposite: the tablature is a resource that will only help you to understand the music better. So, future and future guitar hero, don’t be afraid to use this tool!

In addition to traditional tabs, you can also count on some software for editing sheet music and tabs. Among the most popular among guitarists, we have the Guitar Pro it’s the Songsterr. The most useful and interesting tools on these platforms, however, are not included in the trial versions. Thus, it is up to you to reflect on whether the investment is worthwhile.

Just be careful not to be 100% dependent on the tab. Use it to study, train and research. Remember that the support material is one of the gears that will make you evolve on the guitar.

3. Divide the soil into parts

If you try to study everything at once, in one stroke, in full, the result will not be as expected. Hence, frustration will “arrive” and discourage you. At the end of the day, the feeling of helplessness takes over and you just touch the guitar and let the music go.

Did you see what a domino effect looks like? As I do not want you to give up, I am pleased to inform you that “dividing the soil into parts” is the fundamental tip for removing a soil!

When doing this division, avoid that the parts are too long or too short. Observe in the images below a breakdown of the soil of Smells Like Teen Spirit, from Nirvana.

Note that the first part has two sentences, but is repeated twice. In turn, the second part has only one sentence, but is repeated four times. In practice, this means that there is a certain balance, since the final stage will be played twice as often as the initial stage.

After you organize the division of the soil well, you go to practice! Play the first part, repeating it as many times as necessary. Then repeat the procedure with the second part. Now, finally, touch the two parts until you have the soil completely at your fingertips. Do not be afraid or ashamed to appear repetitive, because, after all, everything is training

4. Play the soil at a slower BPM

Since you have listened to the solo a lot, studied the tab and become familiar with the music, it is very likely that the rhythm is rooted there in your mind. Even if in an intuitive way, you already understood the duration of the notes and the whole rhythmic part of the song.

The time has come, then, to play the solo at a slower tempo than the original. With the procedure to decrease BPM [batidas por minuto], you will have a broader sense of what your fingers are doing on the neck and strings of your guitar.

To find out what the BPM of a particular song is, just visit the Song BPM.com website. In turn, changes in BPM are made with the metronome, a tool that facilitates the life of a musician in studies, in the studio and on stage.

Let’s go back to the example of the Smells Like Teen Spirit solo, from Nirvana. The original BPM for this song is 117. In the video below, however, you see the Vinícius Dias doing this solo at 70BPM and 90BPM.

After you train slow BPM well, increase it gradually until you reach the original tempo. Try to increase by 5 in 5

If you still can’t work with the metronome, don’t be sad. YouTube gives you the option to slow down to 75% or 50% of the original speed. Just click on the gear in the bottom right corner of the video. However, don’t forget: sooner or later, you will need to know how to use the metronome.

5. Record your performances

What’s up? Did you take the solo from the song? It is worth giving a basic check! After all, one detail or another usually escapes – literally – from your fingertips.

To measure your studies, the best way is to make recordings. Play the solo several times and make video or audio recordings. Listen carefully, have a good critical sense to make comparisons and qualify your level of satisfaction.

Remember that you are the first person to enjoy what you do. The rule is clear: if you don’t like your own performance, don’t even think about presenting it to the public, that is, do not publish the video. Only show the video to someone when you are very happy with the results.

Guitar lessons for beginners

If you are really determined to learn to play the guitar, I need to point you to some more content that are true lessons for beginners. Take a good look at the content below:

Now it’s up to you! Tune your guitar there, activate the “concentration mode” and immerse yourself in your studies. Bend up!

See too:

Lights, memes and controversy: Alok’s live stole the show