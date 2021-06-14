5 best telecommuting printers you can buy

Black and white and color printing, Bluetooth, WiFi … These printers are great options for home, choose the best one for you.

Working from home is very comfortable, but it “forces” you to have a series of devices that perhaps, if you did not telecommute, you would not need. One of them is the printer, necessary to print documents at any time. If you still do not have a printer, or are looking for a better one, in this buying guide we will talk about the best printers you can buy to telecommute.

Selected models print both black and white as well as color, and you also have more advanced functions such as WiFi or Bluetooth so you can send the documents to print from your smartphone. In addition, in this guide you will find more affordable printers and other more complete ones so that you can choose the best one for you.

HP Envy Photo 6234

The first printer for teleworking that we want to recommend is this HP Envy 6234, which offers a printing speed of 8 pages per minute if they are in color and 13 pages per minute if you opt for black and white. We are talking about a multifunction printer, which copy, print and scan. As its name suggests, it specializes in photo printing.

It is compatible with the InstantInk service, to receive the necessary cartridges at home, in addition to having WiFi to send the documents. By the way, this printer can Doble-Siding printing and has an inbox with capacity for 125 pages, while that of photographic paper has a capacity of 15 sheets. In short, a more than complete printer for home.

Canon PIXMA TS5350

With an elegant design for you to place in the room, this printer is presented Canon PIXMA TS5350, which can print, photocopy and scan so you don’t miss a thing while you work. It prints automatically on both sides and you can easily configure it from the touch screen that integrates.

Offers a print speed of 13 pages per minute black and white at a maximum resolution of 1200 x 2400 dpi. Compared to the previous HP model, this printer can store 100 sheets in the back and 100 sheets in the front, with a capacity of 20 sheets of photo paper in the rear tray only. You may download the Canon PRINT app on your Android and iOS smartphone to send the documents you want to print from there.

HP DeskJet 2720

If you don’t need superior performance and prefer to spend a little less money, you can opt for this HP DeskJet 2720 printer. Do not think it is limited, it can print, photocopy and scan. Of course, its printing speed is lower than that of previous models: 7.5 pages per minute black and white, and 5.5 pages per minute in color.

From the HP Smart app On your mobile phone, you can easily configure the printer from the moment you turn it on for the first time. In addition, also share documents to print them quickly. By the way, it is also compatible with the InstantInk service, so you will receive at home all the ink cartridges you need if you subscribe.

Brother MFCJ5330DW

At an advanced level is this Brother MFCJ5330DW printer, with which you will have everything you need and more to work from home. It is also a multifunction printer, so you can use it to print, photocopy and scan, always bearing in mind that double-sided printing is not automatic. What speed does it offer? Well, an impression of 35 pages per minute black and white, and 27 pages per minute in color.

Of course, it has WiFi connectivity, a 6.8-centimeter LCD screen to configure its operation and fax function. Can print both in A4 and A3 and its input tray has a capacity of 250 sheets. By the way, you can also print the documents from a USB stick that you connect.

