5 best tablets you can buy to telecommute (2021)

Working from home is easier with the help of one of these tablets, the best of the moment.

A tablet is a good technological device for teleworking, as it is larger than the mobile phone, but not as large as the computer. That touch of portability lets you work comfortably from any corner of the home. If you are looking for a quality tablet For remote work, we recommend 5 models with which you will be sure.

Large screen, power to run all kinds of tasks Y extensive autonomy come together in these tablets. Of course, they have other additional specifications that add up when it comes to offering a high-level experience. Let’s get to know in depth the 5 best tablets you can buy for teleworking.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a mid-range tablet that could well pass for high-end. It has a size of 244.5 x 154.3 x 7.0 millimeters and a weight of 467 grams, which translates into a comfortable grip in the hands, which also helps a more than remarkable build quality. The front has a large screen of 10.4 inches with Full HD + resolution, which looks good for a basic consumption, as we told you in the analysis of the Tab S6 Lite.

Your processor is a Exynos 7 Octa 9611, which is accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, which can be converted to 1 TB using a microSD card. In addition, this Samsung tablet has an 8 MP rear camera, 5 MP front camera and a 7,040 mAh battery. By the way, it has support for 4G connectivity, so you can use your SIM card.

Know more: Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

iPad 8th generation

A sure hit is also the 8th generation iPad, with the elegant design and high build quality that characterizes Apple devices. Its front is mostly occupied by a screen 10.2-inch Retina which looks great, while the power takes care of the A12 Bionic chip. Also important: it has 32 GB of internal memory.

2020 iPad battery promises up to 10 hours of autonomy. To its list of features we must add compatibility with the Apple Pencil, 8 MP rear camera, stereo speakers and 4G.

Know more: iPad 8th generation

iPad Pro 2nd generation

It has a high price, but it is worth your purchase if you want a high-end tablet. We refer to the 2nd generation iPad Pro, with a screen 11-inch Liquid Retina with smaller edges than the standard model. His A12Z Bionic chip It can handle any task you ask of it and, in addition, it is accompanied by 128 GB of storage.

On the back, this iPad Pro has a camera module reminiscent of the most recent iPhone. In this they find a camera 12 MP wide angle, 10 MP ultra wide angle and a LiDAR sensor. In addition, this model has four speakers and five microphones, Face ID, 4G LTE connectivity and autonomy for a whole day, according to the firm.

Know more: iPad Pro 2nd generation

Huawei MatePad Pro

Another great model with which you can equip yourself to telework is the Huawei MatePad Pro, with dimensions of 159 x 246 x 7.2 mm and 460 grams of weight. It has a metallic body that stands out for its elegance and its good build quality. If we turn it around, we find a 10.8-inch Quad HD display, ideal for working and also for consuming multimedia content in your free time.

Under the chassis of the MatePad Pro works a Kirin 990 processor, along with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. You can expect a great performance of this tablet, both in power and autonomy, as the manufacturer promises up to 12 hours of video playback on a single charge. This is possible thanks to the integration of a 7,250 mAh battery that, in addition, you can charge in a short time thanks to the 40W fast charge.

Know more: Huawei MatePad Pro

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

If you don’t need cutting-edge specs and settle for an affordable entry-level tablet, take a look at this Samsung Galaxy Tab A7. Available in both dark gray and silver, this model has a screen of 10.4 inch and great audio with technology Dolby Atmos. Your processor is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662, which performs well for basic use along with 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage expandable up to 1 TB per microSD.

According to Samsung data, the Galaxy Tab A7 can accompany you throughout the day thanks to its 7,040 mAh battery, with fast charging of 15W. It is only 7 mm thick, so you can use it comfortably for hours.

Know more: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

