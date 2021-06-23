Gamer at heart? Then enjoy any of these video game series.

In addition to representing an excellent form of distraction for people of all ages, video games have been present in our daily lives for many years. Therefore, there are a lot of movies and series that revolve around this interesting world. So this time, we will tell you what they are the 5 best special video game series for gamers.

The best 8 anime you can watch on Netflix

Whatever video game you like, you can be sure that any of the titles that you will see below will have what it takes to entertain you. You just look for one that fits your interests and voila, enjoy!

5 special video game series for gamers

If you are a true gamer then you will understand the reasons why we say that these series are special for you. Without a doubt, any video game fanatic will be able to entertain themselves properly remembering those hours in front of a console or PC screen and enjoying quality production. There are options for all tastes.

CastlevaniaHi score girlSonic boomHigh scoreVideo Game High School

Castlevania

Anyone who considers himself a gamer should know that Castlevania is a legendary vampire game that has been present on almost all platforms. This anime is based on the mythical video game saga that has several seasons full of everything you need to have a good time.

Here you will live the traumatic events generated by the war between Dracula and his forces against humans. Go on a bloody adventure alongside Trevor Belmont, Alucard and Sypha!

Do you really like vampires? Well, you should also take a look at this list with the 7 best vampire series on Netflix and HBO.

Year: 2017 Seasons: 3 Episodes: 20 Approximate duration: 24 minutes

Hi score girl

Hi score girl is a series that you’ll love it if you’ve ever had fun at an arcade. This tells the story of a boy named Haruo who only thinks about video games and believes he is invincible playing Street Fighter 2. However, one day a skilled girl appears capable of giving him a good fight and after a first meeting they begin to relate and play together.

Haruo realizes that this girl named Ono not only good for Street Fighter but for all video games. As you must be imagining, we are talking about an entertaining and addictive series for the true gamers of the world. On the other hand, we also invite you to see this list with the best 7 anime movies of all Netflix.

Year: 2019 Seasons: 2 Episodes: 24 Approximate duration: 24 minutes

Sonic boom

Sonic Boom is a series based on the story of the most famous hedgehog in video game history, Sonic, along with all his friends like Tails, Amy, Knuckles and Sticks. All of these are in charge of defend the islands from their threats and the macabre plans of scientist Dr. Eggman and his robotic creations.

The whole group will be subjected to various obstacles, but they will work as a team to do what is necessary to achieve peace on the island. If you ever had fun playing Sonic, then you will love this series.

Year: 2019 Seasons: 2 Episodes: 104 Approximate duration: 11 minutes

High Score

High Score is a six-episode documentary series that shows you from the origins of the iconic Space Invaders, to the Doom phenomenon, allowing you to meet the creator of the latest Saga or those responsible for the success of Street Fighter. In a nutshell, a journey into the past in which you will discover what the history of videogames was like.

Learn about anecdotes from the gaming universe that, although they happened years ago and touch on very current issues. Discover how the rise of eSports was born and some revolutionary ideas that will leave you fascinated. In those days it was not important what happened on the screen, but what happened in your mind as a player.

Year: 2020 Seasons: 1 Episodes: 6 Approximate duration: 40 minutes

Video Game High School

Video Game High School is a series that is set in the near future in which video games they are one of the most competitive and popular sports in the world, so the best players become superstars.

The Law is the best player, one who has never been defeated in games broadcast on television. However, a simple student named Bryan manages to beat him and becomes a star, earning enrollment in an exclusive video game school where The Law also attends, who will now make life miserable in many different ways.

Year: 2012 Seasons: 3 Episodes: 21 Approximate duration: 24 minutes The 8 best series of narcos, gangsters and drugs to watch on Netflix

And if what you want is to have fun, then better take a look at this list with the 55 best free Android games to play in 2021. Enjoy!

Related topics: Netflix

Follow us on Instagram @ andro4allcom Follow

Join our Telegram channel @ Explica.co Join

Follow us on Facebook Explica.co.com Follow