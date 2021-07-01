5 Best Pillows for Migraines 2021

Wild guess: You’re probably here because you’ve been Googling how to relieve your migraine pain, right? First, I’m so sorry that’s happening to you because migraines are the f * cking worst. Second, there’s something soft, fluffy, cozy, and cloud-like that could maybe help you out. Pillows, I’m talking about pillows.

Since sleep = a great way to fend off migraines, you’re going to want to put some extra love and care into your bedding purchases. However, you poor sleeping posture could be one of the reasons for your migraine pain, explain Shae Datta, MD, director of concussion and cognitive neurology at NYU Langone Hospital. But don’t worry, a proper pillow can help ya out — and Here. We. Are.

So, what are we looking for when it comes to the best pillows for migraines and headaches? “In general, a pillow should support the weight of your head so that it’s aligned with your neck and provide support for the type of sleeper you are, “explains Dr. Dattta. In other words, this pillow needs to be willing to work for you.

Whether you’re a side sleeper or a back sleeper, look for a pillow that can either support your neck from the get-go or can be adjusted for ~ custom ~ support. And, as someone who deals with painful migraines constantly, a solid, supportive night’s sleep is key. Below, I scoured the internet to find some of the best pillows for migraines (and general headaches!) To turn you back into a general, functioning human being.

1

this fancy one

Turiya ™ Organic Latex Pillow Coyuchi coyuchi.com

$ 118.00

It’s def on the pricier side, but this pillow is made of organic latex (I know!) And specifically designed for proper spinal alignment, which means it will retain its shape throughout the night. No more floppy neck for you!

two

this doubly duty one

Hair Pillow Lifestyle Pillows lifestylepillows.com

$ 75.00

While this pillow was originally made to keep your hair healthy by minimizing any squishing, it provides a solid amount of head and neck support to help with your sleep posture.

3

this insta-famous one

The Original Coop coophomegoods.com

$ 59.99

Okay, so this pillow contains memory foam which * can * wear down after use, but the insides here as cross-cut (read: shredded). This means you can adjust the position of the pillow’s insides and find the specific support that feels good for you.

4

this aquatic one

Mediflow Fiber Water Pillow Mediflow amazon.com

$ 69.99

If you’ve ever been curious about what it’s like to sleep on a waterbed (same), dip your toes in with this pillow. It’s ideal for any sleeping position because the water moves with your body as you adjust, giving you the most * chefs kiss * support. Plus you can try it risk-free for 30 days if you’re away about fully leaning into the mermaid life.

5

this pointy one

Acupressure Cervical Traction Wedge Pillow

By now you’ve definitely heard of acupressure mats, which are thought to help with pain relief. This is basically that just rolled into a wedge pillow to 1) keep your neck supported and 2) hit your pressure points to stop any pain. The jury’s still out on whether it actually works or not but, hey, if it feels good then it feels good!

