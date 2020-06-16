Most offers are limited to specific regions, credit history, or dealer stock

June started and it is certainly a good month with many offers to buy a new pickup and save money.

Car dealers go through very difficult times and now they are trying to boost their sales and get out of the bad as soon as possible. So If you want to buy a new car, June is a good time to negotiate and buy a new vehicle.

Right now there are great deals on new cars and even more savings.

It is always necessary to do an investigation on which vehicle is the most convenient for you, within the investigation you must take into account the speed with which it will depreciate, because a significant drop in value could be more expensive.

Here we present 5 of the best pickup offer, Most offers are limited to specific regions, credit history, or dealer stock.

Ford F-150 2020

The Ford F-150 tops this list with one of the best deals on the market.

Up to $ 4,750 cash back or $ 329 per month lease for 36 months. Offer is valid until July 6, 2020.

Ram 1500 2020

The Ram 1500 is capable and luxurious, with excellent towing and towing capabilities, and the most refined and luxurious interior in its class.

This truck has a manufacturer’s suggested price of $ 40,835, its current offer is $ 3,000 or $ 5,000 cashback depending on the model, 0% financing and will be valid until June 30, 2020

GMC Sierra 1500 2020

The GMC Sierra 1500 2020 but offers crisp, unique styling, the 6-position MultiPro tailgate and the luxurious Denali model.

This truck has a manufacturer’s suggested price of $ 41,795, its current offer is 0% APR and will be valid until June 30, 2020.

GMC Canyon 2020

The GMC Canyon 2019 Less expensive is the Canyon SL Extended Cab with 2WD. It has a 2.5-liter, four-cylinder engine that produces 200 hp, 191 pound-feet of torque with a combined 23 mpg gas mileage and a 6-speed automatic transmission. The pickup has a starting price of $ 23,800.

La Canyon offers a $ 3,250 cashback and offer is valid through June 30, 2020

Nissan Frontier 2020

The Frontier hasn’t changed much, but it’s still an affordable and capable midsize truck.

This June, you have 0% APR plus $ 1,500 cashback. This offer is valid until July 6, 2020

