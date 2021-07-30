5 Best Beauty Looks at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

. | Abigail silverman

ICYMI, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are in full swing. And by swing, I mean those gravity-defying flips the gymnasts somehow manage to nail (hi, Sunisa Lee), while I sit on my couch snackin ‘on a big ol’ bag of Cheetos. And while the incredible talent and skill of these athletes is obviously what’s most important and inspiring here, there’s still another thing I’m personally always on the lookout for: the coolest beauty moments of the games (which, NGL, are pretty far from the basic ponytail and tinted lip balm I personally wear to the gym — just sayin ‘).

I’m talkin ‘the fire-red braids Naomi Osaka showed up to the tennis court with on day three, or the braided ponytail Simone Biles wore to the mat on day four. All screenshots on my phone right now, tyvm. And because this is now my ~ thing ~, I rounded up five of my favorite makeup looks and hairstyles of the Olympics so far, all worn by Herculean superheroes while, you know, casually breaking world records. Don’t worry — much, much more to eat.

1 Naomi Osaka’s Red-and-White Braids

These truly fire red-and-white box braids on Team Japan’s Naomi Osaka are possibly the coolest way to rep your country’s colors at the Olympics (and also a great protective style to wear while competing). Plus, peep the red and white scrunchies she used to tie it all up. Iconic, right?

2 Simone Biles’s Cornrowed Ponytail

I mean, there’s literally no scenario in which Simone Biles (who, ICYMI, just made an admirable move to prioritize her mental health) doesn’t look badass on the gymnastics floor, but I have to call out these little cornrows feeding into her pony. It’s such a fun addition to a simple style and a great way to pin down bangs or short layers when you’re flying through the air (or, you know, at the gym).

3 Lu Yufei’s Red Eyeshadow and Lips

This diffused eyeshadow and vibrant-red lipstick are so pretty on the very talented Lu Yufei of Team China. And we can’t not talk about the face glitter on her upper cheekbones, which is the exact energy the Olympics need this year, IMO.

4 Sunisa Lee’s Braided Bun

If you ask me, the best part of beauty at the Olympics is seeing all the creative ways the athletes tie their hair out of the way (a far cry from me and my 25 bobby pins). Exhibit A: This crown braid wrapping across Sunisa Lee’s bun hairstyle on day four of the Olympics.

5 Stephanie Mawuli’s Multi-Colored Braids

One of my favs so far? This braided ponytail with curly ends worn by Stephanie Mawuli from Team Japan’s women’s basketball. Mawuli showed up with this colorful-AF braided style, which gradually fades from the colors of the Olympic rings into a really cool silver hair color.

