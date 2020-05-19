You are probably constantly looking to generate gas savings in your car, and it is possible to achieve it by following 5 basic rules that will help you at all times.

Achieve a savings of fuel in the cars Sometimes it seems impossible, however, there are some factors that without realizing it generate an increase in gasoline from the car and that we can avoid very easily.

According to the El Financiero portal, there are 5 very simple ways to make our vehicle consume less fuel. Take note:

1. ACCELERATE AND BRAKE SOFT

Super smooth and progressive accelerations and very long braking just by touching the brake pedal will make us optimize the need for more engine gasoline, while in long brakes we practically do not waste a drop of fuel.

2. LIMIT AIR CONDITIONING

This is a basic rule, if it is very hot, use it; if it is very cold, use the heating, but for journeys in which the outside temperature is pleasant, it will be enough to lower the windows completely below 60 km / h. If you circulate between 80 and 110 km / h you will have to lower the driver’s and rear passenger’s window a little to create an internal current; or even let the fan circulate and turn on the AC only sometimes, when the cabin gets too hot. This technique will help generate fuel savings that will surprise you.

3. DO NOT PUT NEUTRAL ON DOWNHOLDS

Modern cars with electronic fuel injection stop injecting the cylinders if we don’t touch the accelerator, but the engine keeps moving. How does that happen? Using the descents to stop accelerating.

We must leave the last speed of the box on so as not to generate too much resistance to the advance and simply not to accelerate, with that the car continues to advance, but does not burn a drop of fuel.

4. TIRES WITH THE CORRECT PRESSURE

A tire with little pressure generates more friction with the road and, therefore, more energy needed to move it, and therefore, greater consumption of gasoline. A tire with excess pressure can result in accidents. Always keep tires inflated according to the pressure recommended by the car manufacturer and maybe 2 or 3 pounds above will help us save fuel. The pressures must be checked and adjusted cold and without the car having rolled more than 1 km from the beginning of the initial journey.

5. TAKE EVERYTHING NOT NECESSARY FROM THE CAR

If you are one of those who use the car as a second wardrobe and keep clothes, shoes, sports accessories, or even unnecessary tools, you must remove them from your car. Everything we have above the car adds weight, and to move more weight it is necessary more gasoline. Just carry a good spare tire, the basic tool and a first aid kit to lighten the weight of your car.

**********

It may interest you.

.