In the smartphone age, many people choose to watch their favorite series and movies from their phone, which we understand given the comforts that technological advances provide.

But we are also going to say that there are series and films of a phenomenal visual quality that yes or yes must be enjoyed on a good screen (the bigger, the better).

We are talking about works whose creators broke their heads to get unmatched visuals, works like:

1. Gravity

Image: Warner Bros.

Despite having been released almost seven years ago, the Mexican film Alfonso Cuarón remains a benchmark of visual excellence, and only through a large screen can the years required to make it be seen, in which it was developed and they executed technologies and techniques that earned him seven Academy Awards, including Best Cinematography and Best Visual Effects.

2. Game of Thrones

Image: HBO

HBO’s original productions always have budgets that make them stand out from the rest, but the case of this series is particular because, beyond how controversial its last seasons were, it is a sign that television is also a space for works by cinematographic quality.

3. Dunkirk

Image: Warner Bros.

Christopher Nolan is an eccentric whose purpose is always to record as many elements in front of the camera to avoid (as much as possible) the use of CGI. His war tape was filmed with 65mm IMAX cameras and presumes extensive use of practical effects – not generated by a computer – that is, it is full of details that can only be seen when enjoyed on a large screen.

4. Watchmen

Image: HBO

Set 34 years after the events of Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ eponymous graphic novel, the series portrays a context of racial violence in which a supremacist group waged an all-out war against the police, triggering a series of events in the ones that masked individuals and vigilantism resurface, all while the screen fills up with visuals that are sordid and staggering in equal proportions.

5. Blade Runner 2049

Image: Sony Pictures

The first Blade Runner is perhaps the definitive banner of the cyberpunk trend and this sequel, which came 35 years later, raised the visual quality bar of its predecessor, thanks to the use of practical effects and the brutal cinematography of Roger Deakins, whose mastery in management light and color earned him the Oscar for Best Cinematography.