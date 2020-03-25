Without a doubt music is one of the best distractors that can exist, because through the melodies we can miss a moment of all the things that happen around us. And especially at this precise moment in which the world is in contingency for the coronavirus, It is time to catch up on those albums that have come out so far in 2020 or better yet, listen to the concerts that our favorite musicians are launching through social networks.

Maybe the first case that went viral was Chris Martin from Coldplay, who on the famous band’s Instagram account decided to give everyone a very intimate interpretation of their classics, you know, “Yellow”, “Green Eyes”, “A Sky Full of Star”, which was singing as fans asked for them during the livestream, a great guy in the entire length of the word.

#SolidaritySession Chris Martin’s initiative to fill Coronavirus quarantine with concerts

Since then a lot of artists are encouraging themselves to play – the vast majority almost every day – to maintain communication with their fans and in passing give us moments of healthy distraction through music. That is why below We will tell you about 5 artists who will be uploading concerts during all these days so you can see them from the comfort of your home, along with two extra jewels.

Ben gibbard

The leader and vocalist of Death Cab For Cutie was one of the first musicians to say that they would play every day for their fans., and not only that, but in each virtual presentation, donate to some organizations that need it at the moment and ask everyone who sees it to help with the same. In each of their shows via streaming He has given us moments of which we could make several notes, since he has covered a lot of artists like Radiohead, Simon and Garfunkel or The Shins, come on, he even wrote a song for the coronavirus, jiar jiar jiar.

If you don’t want to miss Ben Gibbard’s daily concerts, We recommend that you subscribe to the Death Cab For Cutie YouTube channel and remember that the shows air live at 5 p.m. (Central Mexico time).

Metallica

For lovers of metal or specifically thrash, Metallica has a surprise for all of you because it announced an initiative called #MetallicaMondays, through which they will seek to raise funds for different institutions. And how will they do it? Good, because on Monday of each week they will make a series of concerts available to their fans and on their YouTube channel from their last tour to promote the band’s latest album, Hardwired… to Self-Destruct.

The first concert you can see was the one they gave last June 8 at Slane Castle in Meath, Ireland. If you want to be on target for when a new episode of #MetallicaMondays comes out, you can activate notifications on the different social networks of the band. But we better not tell you more, loosen your tie and put on the Metallica show below from start to finish:

Diplo

If yours is to move the skeleton, of course we have something for you. The beloved American producer and DJ, Diplo, is also doing everything possible so that his fans and not so much have something to distract themselves with amid social isolation around the world through dance. The musician announced more than a week ago that he would play almost daily from the comfort of his home, mixing some of the milestones he has composed with Major Lazer with some other songs known to all. In the last show he uploaded to YouTube he shared the stage with DJ Dillon Francis, putting beats that anyone would want to take their best steps.

What makes Diplo different from some electronic music artists who are playing via streaming is that his concerts will have different themes and will be broadcast daily through his channel. So if you want to put together a pachangón in your living room, you must throw the sets of the leader of Major Lazer.

Sofi Tukker

Now if your body asks you not to stop the party, Sofi Tukker gives you just what you need. After putting together a dance of those at Corona Capital 2019 and even taking exclusive videos of their presentation at the festival, The American duo decided to engage with all their fans in these difficult times and deliver daily concerts to take advantage of it and thus put a good face on these moments.. And when we say that they have made a commitment, it is serious, since they are one of the few artists who comply in time and form with their presentations.

Every day and through your Instagram account or Facebook Live, Sofi Tukker broadcasts a party full of beats to the 12 of the day of the center of Mexico (to do home office with all the attitude or to do a good yoga session) that will undoubtedly make you dance as if there were no tomorrow. You know it, there is no excuse to play the dance and have fun in the comfort of our home.

Christine and the Queens

Last but not least we have Miss Héloïse Letissier –Best known worldwide as Christine and the Queens-. The French artist is one of the women who have been most active during the contingency for COVID-19 in her country, because in addition to appearing in a special chapter in the strange series that Charli XCX took to all her fans to distract them in these moments, Christine plays daily although in her own way, because she is suddenly surprising with improvised livestreams.

In addition to present songs from his most recent EP, La Vita Nuova, and suddenly compose one or another song at the moment, Christine is fanning extremely interesting covers like Michael Jackson’s “Who Is It” and even The Weeknd radio milestone, “Blinding Lights”. If you want to see any of the shows of the French singer, outright you will need to activate the notifications on your Instagram account so that you are one of the first to know.

And these are some concerts that have already happened, but you can get complete

Radiohead

After the replacement that good Ed O’Brien brought to the world by stating that he believed he had a coronavirus, Radiohead –Through its website that a few months ago became a digital library, decided to make a concert of his last tour available to all his fans, in which they presented their latest studio album, A Moon Shaped Pool. Its about show they gave at the 2017 Best Kept Secret festival, where they played a setlist of those, as they practically reviewed their entire discography from start to finish.

If you want to check out the concert by Thom Yorke, Ed O ’Brien, brothers Jonny and Colin Greenwood together with Phil Senway you can do it by clicking Around here.

James Blake

Without a doubt one of the most emotional concerts we have heard in these forties was the one given by the good James BlakeBecause the English musician threw a set on his Instagram account that left us with Chinese skin, where the only thing he needed was a piano and his voice to move the fibers of our little hearts. In addition to singing songs such as “The Color in Anything”, “Love Me in Whatever Way” and “Retrograde”, James played some pretty cool covers like Frank Ocean’s “Godspeed”, Billie Eilish’s “when the party’s over” or his sentimental version of Radiohead’s “No Surprises”.

Some charitable soul decided put together the entire James Blake show –The biggest in his career and that he did barefoot– on YouTube and you can listen to it below: