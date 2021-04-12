5 archaeological treasures that were stolen from their places of origin by world powers

Babylon, Cairo, and Tenochtitlan are among the ancient cities whose archaeological treasures were stolen by European countries.

The archaeological treasures that today rest in the cold corridors of European museums they weren’t always there. On the contrary, during their splendor, they belonged to perhaps more powerful civilizations than, in a moment of weakness, were restrained by the strength of the West.

The colonizing campaigns of world powers not only left social and political ravages in dominated territories. One of them, without a doubt, was the looting of historical and sacred pieces from other countries, who took them as collector’s items to adorn their cultural institutions – perhaps, also, as evidence of your new domains. Here are some of them:

Ishtar Gate

Reconstruction in 3D of what the Gate of Ishar would have looked like in Babylon. Photo: Getty Images

The first great civilization of which there is a record is Mesopotamia. It had its capital in Babylon, where visitors and foreigners were received with one of the most impressive thresholds of the ancient world: the Ishtar Gate. Built mostly based on lapis lazuli, intended to induce whoever passed under her into a mystical trance.

Some of the highest ranking guardians in the Mesopotamian pantheon were depicted on the surface. Despite having represented the economic and military might of the rise of the empire, today it is one of the tourist attractions of the Pergamon Museum in Berlin, in Germany. The institution protects it under the premise of “keeping it in constant restoration”.

Moctezuma plume

Photo: Getty Images

A quetzalapanecáyotl of quetzal feathers set with gold thread rests today behind a display case in Vienna. Measuring 116 centimeters long and 175 in diameter, it formerly belonged to the toatlani of the Mexica Empire which saw the entry of the Spanish colonizers. Worldwide, the piece is known as the Moctezuma plume.

It is not clear how the piece got to Austria. However, the Mexican government has orchestrated entire campaigns so that the plume is returned to its country of origin. Any formal request – including international theft reports– has been silenced by the Austrian institution. In its place, in the National Museum of Anthropology in Mexico City there is a replica.

Nefertiti bust

Photo: Getty Images

Nefertiti was the empress consort of Amenhotep IV, the Egyptian pharaoh who wanted to make a iconoclastic revolution to set his administration above all others. They both went down in history as the Egyptian rulers who wanted disintegrate any previous governmental system to position themselves even as gods.

Countless representations of pharaohs they were inscribed and carved on stone. One of the best preserved is the Nefertiti bust, which entered Germany in 1912. It was not until 12 years later, however, that the piece was exhibited, as one of the most important archaeological treasures of the German cultural heritage. How it got there remains the exclusive information of the State.

Venus de milo

A visitor wearing a mask takes a picture of the marble statue of Venus de Milo at the Louvre museum in Paris, France. Photo: Chesnot / Getty Images

Also known as Aphrodite de Milo, this is one of the most representative sculptures of the hellenistic period in Classical Greece. It is estimated that it was designed between 130 and 100 BC, representing the goddess of beauty and love from the greek pantheon.

The statue was unearthed in Milo, on one of the Cyclades islands, by a peasant. It was later transferred to France, where it is currently exhibited as part of the rooms dedicated to Greek culture in the Louvre Museum. Like other archaeological treasures, various international institutions have fought his possession since the nineteenth century, when it was found. None of them have been Greece.

Huichol Thought and Soul Mural

Photo: Paris Metro

This is a contemporary textile piece that the Government of Mexico gave to France in 1997. It represents the idiosyncrasy and worldview of the people wixárika. However, the author of the work, Santos de la Torre, never received full payment for the workmanship and design of the artistic project. Furthermore, according to the artist, the mural was mounted in an unfavorable way on the Paris Metro, a short walk from the Louvre Museum.

