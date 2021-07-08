5 apps for hiking enthusiasts

During any time of the year there are hikers willing to travel any natural stretch, be it mountain, plain or coastal. Hiking is an economic activity, very rewarding and that allows us to know what the environment in which we move is like. There is no doubt that the arrival of technology to our day to day has allowed us to enjoy applications of all kinds. For that reason, here you will find what are the 5 best apps for hiking that you must install on your device.

The top 5 apps for hiking

Wikiloc Outdoor GPS Navigation

We are before uOne of the most successful applications when it comes to hiking. It has no less than 3 million registered users. It is an application that is easy to use, but at the same time it is very complete. It allows you to make routes already recorded or include a new one. And when you discover a route, you can see its degree of difficulty or its points of interest. In addition, it has routes on horseback, mountain bike or even canoe. An application that must have both the advanced hiker and the one who is just started. You can install it on both iOS and Android.

AR Pico Map

An application that not only delights lovers of hiking, but geography in general. Thanks to virtual reality and the use of the camera, it allows us to point it towards a mountain. The distance we are from her, her name and her attitude will automatically be displayed. In this way, we can recognize all terrain elevations in which we find ourselves. It has a large database and very high precision. You can install it on both iOS and Android.

Star Wak 2 – Atlas of the sky and planets

If there is something that really is the observation of the sky in summer. It is also possible to do night hiking routes, as long as they do not involve technical difficulties. Stopping in the clearing of a forest and lying down to observe the celestial vault is quite an experience. This application allows you to distinguish the different stellar groups, iidentify the planets visible to the human eye, know how to orient yourself to find the Milky Way. A highly recommended application and from which we will make the most of it on clear summer nights. If you take binoculars with you on your excursion, you will be able to distinguish some celestial objects more clearly. You can install it on both iOS and Android.