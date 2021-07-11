5 appliances you need to have in your kitchen to get the most out of it | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

There are appliances that go beyond the classic, recent innovations or simply models that have dropped a lot in price and are becoming more and more necessary. Here are some of them.

If you like to cook, surely you are one of those who are aware of the latest news regarding appliances or kitchen gadgets, although not all are equally cheap, yes.

Luckily little by little and Over time, there are some models of household appliances that accumulate offers and discounts that put them within reach of any budget, case of the fryers without oil and other kitchen gadgets.

We wanted to collect some of the most useful that you can buy, with suggestions of models that are affordable or that simply stand out for their characteristics, such as being low consumption, their capacity and more.

There is a bit of everything, although they have something in common: you may not have them yet and they can help you a lot in your day-to-day life.

Kitchen robot

Large capacity kitchen robot (3.3L) with programming function, in addition to a multitude of modes and 1700W of power.

Kitchen robots have greatly expanded the variety lately. Obviously, Thermomix is ​​still the reference, with Lidl leading the low cost segment, although there are dozens of models that are worthwhile.

In addition, there are even them for less than 200 euros, like this one from the Spanish brand Cecotec for only 169 euros, quite complete.

A kitchen robot is useful for automating tasks that normally require time and effort, hence its popularity does not stop growing over the years.

Oil free fryer

This oil-free fryer has a 1.4L capacity and also has seven different programs, enough to cook and bake all kinds of food.

Without a doubt, oil-free fryers are the fashionable appliance, especially among those who want to eat certain things in a healthy way, such as French fries or chicken.

There are many types: with and without an oven, of more or less capacity and with an LCD or analog screen, but they all have something in common, and that is that demand is skyrocketing.

Fortunately, there are still some more or less affordable models for sale, even in stores like Amazon, which sells models that start at under 50 euros, at least for now.

Slow cooking pot

Slow cooker with a 5.5 liter capacity. It has an oval-shaped ceramic tray suitable for placing in the oven, it has two temperature levels and a keep-warm function.

Although its popularity has been declining lately, among true lovers of the kitchen slow cookers are still practically mandatory, essential.

They are because they allow you to cook all kinds of food “over low heat”, in a much healthier and, above all, tastier way.

Although Crock-Pots are the most popular, many brands have entered this sector with competitive prices. Cecotec is for example one of them.

Vacuum sealer

Vacuum sealer that removes the air from the bags in just 10 seconds and allows food to be stored and stored for longer in the fridge or freezer.

If you usually cook in abundance, this appliance will undoubtedly be very useful to avoid having to throw food away. Vacuum sealers allow you to store leftovers safely and hygienically.

There are quite a few models for sale of different types, although most of them are quite cheap and do not exceed 30 euros, although you also have to take into account the cost of the rolls of packaging bags.

Cecotec, of course, breaks the market with a price of just 23 euros which is not bad at all.

Blender

If you like fruit juices and smoothies -also called smoothies- you don’t have to pay for them at a gold price away from home. You can also make them yourself.

Blenders are just the necessary instrument for this, but not blenders, beware. These compress the fruit to liquefy it, leaving pulp and juice in equal parts.

