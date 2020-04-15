We present below 5 of the best animated series that have been made about basketball throughout history. Characters like Chicho Terremoto or the Basket Fever grasshopper are an inseparable part of the childhood of many generations of lovers of good basketball.

EARTHQUAKE CHICHO

Chicho is a small, big-headed boy, who plays basketball and is constantly dedicated to lifting skirts for girls, hoping that their panties are white, his favorite. He is in love with Rosita, and rivals the girl’s dog (Bobby) for getting her attention …

BASKET FEVER

A grasshopper reaches a suburb of a city but is attacked by a group of gang members known as the Bearded Vulture, until another rival group arrives, these more distant from violence and crime (The Dinamics) help the grasshopper to settle. these two groups are irreconcilable rivals who face their differences by throwing a basketball game

THE SUPER GLOBETROTTERS

The members of the Globetroters: Liquid Man, Sphere Man (Curly), Spaghetti Man, Gizmo Man, Multi-Man fight against globalized crime while doing their famous sports tours where they were involved in local problems which they solved with the help of their Superpowers

SLAM DUNK

Slam Dunk is about the life of Hanamichi Sakuragi, a gangster who becomes a great basketball player, only to try to flirt with a girl from his high school. A complex story with romantic, comic and self-improvement ingredients, in which the protagonist will gradually discover that he feels a certain passion for this sport, beyond the reasons why he initially enrolled in the team.

KUROKO’S BASKETBALL

The story revolves around Kuroko Tetsuya, a freshman from Seirin High, who joins the basketball team at his new high school. Kuroko, together with his new teammate, Kagami Taiga, decide to make Seirin’s basketball team the best in the championship.

– The reviews of the series are taken from Filmaffinity, the best website in Spanish to search for movies and series on the internet.

.