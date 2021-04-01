5 Animated Movies for Adults

In this list we will recommend animated films for adults that have driven critics crazy and that will fascinate you.

Animated movies are almost always linked to the classics that Disney gave us when we were younger. They are also related to the films that have emerged over the years, which, although very entertaining, are still intended for children. But, the truth is that there are other much more complex animated films that invite us to reflect on life and touch topics more in line with adult life. What we like to call “adult animated movies.”

There are many tapes of this type, perhaps some of the best known may be Spirited Away or The Tomb of the Fireflies. One has a plot full of symbolism and history that one must understand, and the other portrays the horrors of war in an impressive and heartbreaking way. At Cinemascomics we decided to compile some of these films, where we adults will see ourselves reflected or reflect on what we are seeing.

Have you already seen these movies?

Perfect blue

And if we talk about animated films for adults, we cannot ignore Perfect Blue. The tape follows Mima, who is the singer of a famous Japanese musical group. Due to the sales failure of her albums, her manager decides to separate her from the group and give her a role in a television series. Mima then falls into a deep depression that leads her to rethink her life and career, but her crisis worsens when she discovers that her life is available to anyone on the Internet and that someone is watching her. When the series begins to be broadcast on television, Mima verifies that fiction is reproduced in her real life: dream and reality are confused to the point of questioning her own identity. The development of events and her own intuition will lead the protagonist to an absolutely unexpected outcome …

Princess mononoke

Within the list of animated films for adults, this jewel by Hayao Miyazaki could not be missed. Its synopsis is as follows: “In order to heal the wound caused by a maddened boar, young Ashitaka sets out in search of the god Deer, for only he can free him from the spell. Throughout his journey he discovers how the animals of the forest fight against men who are willing to destroy Nature ”.

Anomaly

The story of a motivational speaker that the more he helps people, the more monotonous his life becomes, since everyone looks and sounds the same to him. Until a girl’s voice sounds different to him and he’s willing to give up everything for her.

Ghost in the shell

This is, perhaps, one of the most iconic adult animated films. Close behind a cyber agent must stop a skilled hacker from breaking into the programming systems of half-human, half-robot hybrids before he can achieve his wicked goals. However, when detectives discover who is behind the pirate, the whole plot takes an unexpected turn.

Akira

A young telepath wanders the streets of Tokyo realizing that the powers he possesses are astonishing.