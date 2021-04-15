5 Amazing Ways To Eat Carbs While Still Losing Weight

By now you should know that carbohydrates are not the enemyIn fact, they are an important part of a balanced and balanced diet. Unfortunately, with the increasing popularity of low-carb diets, such as ketogenic, there has been a poor perception about carbohydrate consumption and that is why many people prefer to avoid them. In principle, they are usually related to a greater risk of gaining weight and in the long term with some chronic diseases, the truth is that not all sources of carbohydrates are the same and the key is to focus on the consumption of complex carbohydrates. The reason? They are incredibly satisfying and nutritious.

Therefore it is important to know how to properly select and combine the carbohydrates that we integrate into our daily diet, in order to make them a good ally to continue losing weight. It is also important avoid simple and refined carbohydrates, which will only make us feel hungrier; are associated with negative effects on body weight. They are usually characteristic of processed products and in many cases they are very caloric foods with a low nutrient content. While we’ve talked on many occasions about the best sources of complex carbohydrates and the worst of the simple versions, this time we took on the task of Create a list of five practical tips for eating carbohydrates and still losing weight. Best of all, keeping these strategies in mind will not only help you stick with your weight loss goals, you can also prepare delicious and healthy meals in a much more creative way.

1. The importance of plugins

Believe it or not, there are certain garnishes or toppings that are a great ally to combine with carbohydrates. Turns out, adding protein to typical carbohydrates like pizza, rice, and pasta can actually support our weight loss goals. This is because completing a starchy meal with protein is associated with positive effects in lowering the glycemic index, in fact studies suggest that the lower the score, the greater the weight loss. It is important to mention that complex carbohydrates such as whole grains tend to score lower on the scale. The good news is that it is possible to lower the glycemic load of a carbohydrate-rich meal even further, while also feeling more satisfied by adding protein, which slows digestion and keeps blood sugar stable. Additionally, a study published in The Journal of Nutrition found that proteins are 3 times more effective in reducing the response to glucose than fat.

Pasta bolognese. / Photo: Pixabay

2. Add berries

Berries are simply a must-have addition to any healthy, weight-loss-focused diet. Specifically, there is some very good news about berries and carbohydrate consumption: researchers suggest that they can slow the digestion and absorption of starch. A study that was published in The Journal of Nutrition found that eating 150 grams of strawberries (about one cup) with a 50 gram slice of white bread reduced insulin response by 36% more than consumers of berry-free bread. Betting on a mixture of strawberries, blueberries and blackberries, according to scientists is even more effective since it reduces the glycemic profile of white bread by 38%. The study authors attribute such magnificent findings to the polyphenols in berries.

Oatmeal with red berries. / Photo: Shutterstock

3. Accompany with a green tea

A great tip that is also related to other medicinal benefits is to accompany carbohydrate-rich meals with a relaxing cup of green tea. This is suggested by Penn State scientists, in a study published in the journal Molecular Nutrition & Food Research. The findings? A powerful antioxidant in green tea called epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG), when combined with carbohydrates, can help regulate hunger hormones and a healthy metabolism by lowering blood glucose. Mice fed EGCG and cornstarch had a reduction by 50% higher in blood sugar spikes compared to mice that did not receive the compound. Researchers confirm that a cup and a half of green tea is enough for the same benefits.

Green tea./Source: Shutterstock

4. Add some healthy fats

In recent months we have had the opportunity to change the perception that exists around fats, today we know that there are sources of the healthiest. Experts note that enjoying complex carbohydrates with a moderate amount of monounsaturated fats, such as those found in olive oil and avocados, can help increase satiety and reduce total calorie intake. It is important to clarify that not just any fat will do. A study in the journal Nature compared the satiating effects of bread served with olive oil (a monounsaturated fat) and bread served with butter (a saturated fat). The results were highly relevant, as the olive oil group ate 23% less bread than the butter group. In addition, there is another reference published in the Nutrition Journal, in which it was found that avocados are associated with the same satiating effect as typical healthy fats that are friendly to heart health. Participants who ate half a fresh avocado with lunch reported a 40% decrease in desire to eat during subsequent hours.

Avocado toast. / Photo: Pexels

5. Eat it, don’t drink it

Of course, the carbohydrates in a fresh apple are not comparable with those in an apple muffin, however it is important to bear in mind that all fruits and vegetables include some carbohydrates. In fact, an apple has 34 grams of carbohydrates, more than what you will find in two slices of whole wheat bread, however the piece of fruit provides many essential nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and fiber. Based on this, it is essential to choose to consume whole fruit and avoid juices, since they eliminate the satiating fiber of whole fruits; It is a fact that a cup of fruit juice can do more harm than good. Researchers at the Harvard School of Public Health found that people who used one or more servings of fruit juice each day they increased their risk of developing type 2 diabetes by as much as 21%. Other highly relevant research published in Nature found that liquid carbohydrates are 17% less filling compared to solid carbohydrates. So the rule of thumb is: eat the fruits and vegetables, don’t drink them.

