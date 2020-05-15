There are technical demonstrations that make us dream about what is to come.

When there are still those who have not overcome the spectacular presentation of the Unreal Engine 5, which was shown in a technical demo running on PlayStation 5, it is impossible not to get excited at the prospects that the new generation of consoles has in store for us, even though it is important be clear that these demos are just that, demos and not video games.

These kinds of projections point toshow the possibilities that the new engines bring-or updating them- for the future. The one from Epic Games surprised us all, so we decided to reviewsome of the most spectacular we’ve seenin recent years. Without going any further, in them you can see graphic details that have not even been surpassed by titles that have come several years later.

The Dark Sorcerer (Quantic Dream Engine)

Quantic Dream, study responsible for titles like Heavy Reain, Beyond: Two Souls and Detroit: Become Human surprised everyone during E3 2013 with this technical demo. The level reached was a real madness seven years ago, but is that, if we see it now,continues to be spectacular in the middle of 2020.

Rebirth (Unreal Engine 4)

Rebirth, the technical demo that introduces photo realism by Epic Games is, possibly,one of the most impressive we have ever seen. We have neither seen nor will we see such a scenario in the short term. Imagine a new installment of Mass Effect making such a deployment? For dreaming …

Troll (Unreal Engine 4)

During the Games Developers Conference 2019, Epic Games did their thing again. And it is that Troll, the technical demo created byUnreal Engine 4.22 with Raytracingdid not leave anyone indifferent. It is impossible to see it and not dream of a video game with such a setting.

The Heretic (Unity)

The 2019.3 version of the Unity engine made it possible for us to enjoy this futuristic technical demo. It was shown in March of last year and recently reached its final version. Its theme delighted science fiction lovers, who surely fantasized about being able to soon enjoy a video game like that.

Agni’s Philosophy (Luminous Engine)

Probably one of the most popular technical demos we’ve seen. We saw it during E3 2012 at the hands ofSquare Enix. It was created withLuminous Engineand its theme made us dream of the level that its video games could reach in the future. Finally, Final Fantasy XV was the great standard bearer for this engine.

