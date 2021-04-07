5 alternatives to the new Xiaomi Mi Band 6 that are already on sale in Spain | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you are not impressed by the arrival of Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 then it may be time to look for other alternatives in non-Xiaomi activity wristbands.

This month Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 has officially arrived in stores in China and it is expected that it will not take long to arrive in Spain. In stores like AliExpress you can get from just over 37 euros which makes it very cheap. But it is not the only bracelet that you can buy in the market.

If you are a person who has seen the news of Mi Band 6 and You did not like the news or its price increase, then it may be time to find an alternative that does the same or even more.

If what you are looking for is an activity bracelet that counts your steps, tracks workouts or that simply helps you control music playback and shows you mobile notifications without having to take it out of your pocket, then there are many options to choose from.

These are some of The best alternatives to Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 that you can buy from Spain at very good prices.

Amazfit Band 5

Get this Amazfit Band 5 for € 27

This Amazfit Band 5 activity bracelet is a model that you will notice how much it resembles the Xiaomi bracelet. That’s because Amazfit is the manufacturer behind the Mi Band.

This activity bracelet has all the good of Xiaomi without being Xiaomi. Besides having an incredible 15-day battery life incorporates a heart rate sensor and blood oxygen sensor. Its software is capable of creating a system that evaluates your health by points and helps you improve it.

It has a large HD color screen, Tracking 11 sport modes and you can submerge it up to 50 meters. You can control the level of stress, the quality of the soil and the monitoring of the menstrual cycle.

But without a doubt the best of all is its price, for less than 30 euros in Amazon Spain. If you want to buy it in AliExpress, you can take it from 36 euros with shipping costs totally free.

Huawei Band 4 Pro

Get a Huawei Band 4 Pro for only € 49

Huawei has become a specialist in creating very interesting products that you can wear. Among its smartwatch and bracelets, this one stands out especially Huawei Band 4 Pro whose great characteristic is that includes GPS for outdoor workouts.

In addition to GPS, this activity bracelet has a heart rate and blood oxygen saturation sensors to take measurements on your body when you do sports or when you are at rest. In this way it indicates the quality of your sleep and stress.

Its biggest plus is the GPS that helps you save your routes when you do sports outdoors. It also has a system that shows how you evolve in your exercises.

You can find it from the Huawei online store in Spain for only 49 euros. In addition, shipping is free and is delivered from Spain, without customs and with all local guarantees. If you want it without GPS, it is cheaper, at only 29 euros. You can also get it from AliExpress for just over 40 euros with free and fast shipping.

Samsung Galaxy Fit2

Get a Samsung Galaxy Fit2 bracelet for € 34 on Amazon

Samsung also has a very good candidate to be your alternative to Mi Band 6 with this Samsung Galaxy Fit2.

It is a very light and easy-to-use sports strap with a 1.1-inch full-color screen and a autonomy of up to 15 days with typical use. It integrates with its Samsung Health application that allows you to see the evolution of your workouts or how you move, with graphs to see your evolution.

It is totally resistant to sweat and can be submerged up to 50 meters. It is highly customizable with a selection of 75 covers that you can choose from within the application. It also has a heart rate sensor and sleep quality meter and menstruation control.

It is very cheap. On Amazon it only costs 34 euros with free shipping. If you want to buy it in AliExpress you can get it for 46 euros with free shipping.

Honor Band 5

Get the Honor Band 5 bracelet for € 32 on Amazon

For those who want a smart bracelet with all the functions that you can expect from one of these products and also quite cheap, Honor Band 5 it is a perfect product to start with.

It has an excellent 0.95-inch AMOLED screen that is perfectly visible in direct sunlight. Also has a 100 mAh battery that gives two weeks of normal use. How could it be less, it has heart rate sensors and a blood oxygen sensor to create more accurate measurements of your body.

You can find it for only 32 euros in Amazon Spain with all free shipping costs. Although in AliExpress you can buy the international version for 34.40 euros, free shipping and delivery in 10 days.

Do not miss the complete analysis of Honor Band 5 that we have carried out on ComputerHoy.com.

Fitbit Inspire 2

Get a Fitbit Inspire 2 bracelet for € 99

If you want an activity bracelet but you are one of those people who likes fitness a lot and you have acquaintances who use Fitbit, then this Fitbit Inspire 2 surely you are interested in the social component.

It has an autonomy of up to 10 days With normal use, a heart rate sensor that works 24 hours a day, prompt to complete movement goals such as steps, distance or calorie burn. It also has a sleep tracking system, tracking up to 20 types of goal-based exercises, waterproof to 50 meters, menstrual health tracking and mobile notifications on your wrist.

With a premium brand you pay a premium price and this Fitbit Inspire 2 is at 99 euros on Amazon.

The good thing about this bracelet is that with your purchase you will have one year free subscription to Fitbit Premium that will give you personalized advice to improve your physical condition.

