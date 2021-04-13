5 alternatives to the Lidl watch that you can buy right now | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Lild’s new digital watch is capable of measuring your heart rate and the steps you take during the day. These are the best alternatives to the Lild offer that you can buy right now.

This week Lidl has released a new digital watch with a heart rate meter that you may be seeing in their stores or from catalogs. As is often the case with products of this type at Lidl, they are usually finished immediately because it only costs 24.99 euros.

It is a digital watch with an LCD screen that shows the time, steps and heart rate. It is a simple clock that shows direct information without many more options.

If you cannot find this watch or you are looking for a similar product that is capable of showing your evolution in steps and your heart rate, luckily there are many alternatives to the Lild watch that you can buy right now.

These are some of the best alternatives to the Lild watch that you can buy in stores like AliExpress or Amazon, where shipping is free and fast by signing up for Prime.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5

Xiaomi’s new smart bracelet has improved sensors to measure steps, distances and sleep quality. Also, new health options and the desired magnetic charge.

For those who are looking for something simple that is capable of telling the time and counting your calories, but has more options such as sports monitoring even if you are not going to use it, Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is one of the best-selling activity wristbands in the world and practically a standard.

It has a simple design and to which you can add other colors and bracelet designs since the main module with the screen and sensors can be removed. In addition, this version has a larger screen than the previous generation, fully in color and also with magnetic charge to make it easier.

We chose the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 because it is an excellent activity bracelet with a battery that lasts very long and is now much cheaper. You can buy it on Amazon for only 28.99 euros.

In AliExpress it only costs 25 euros with free shipping from AliExpress Plaza, that is, fast shipping from warehouses in Spain.

Amazfit Band 5

This smart bracelet is one of the most advanced on the market, with Alexa and advanced data measurement, for example taking SpO2 or oxygen in the blood.

As an alternative to the Xiaomi bracelet, the manufacturer of those bracelets itself has a cheap and very capable option. Amazfit Band 5 is a bracelet with almost the same functions as Xiaomi, but more advanced.

It has a sensor that measures the level of oxygen in the blood in addition to the heart rate monitor and other sensors that measure your steps, calorie burn and other characteristics. It also supports Alexa as a voice assistant to ask questions or control products in your home.

You can always use it as a simple clock that counts calories and checks your heart rate 24/7. It is also a cheap bracelet that costs less than 25 euros on Amazon.

In AliExpress you can get it for about 34 euros.

Amazfit Neo

Amazfit, the brand that makes Xiaomi watches, surprises with Amazfit Neo 2020, a smartwatch with a retro design and physical buttons, but with advanced functions such as a heart rate meter and activity tracking.

One of the products that most closely resembles Lidl’s offer is undoubtedly this Amazfit Neo. It is a digital watch with a retro design, like something out of the Casio golden era, but with sensors such as the heart rate monitor and sleep quality monitor.

It is a perfect product for anyone who wants a digital clock with a large battery and who also looks a little for your health. The battery lasts 28 days and the screen is always on. You can shower or swim with it on and with its mobile application it shows you your evolution of activity or steps taken during the day.

It can be found on Amazon in three colors for 23.90 euros. In AliExpress you can find it with shipping from Spain and delivery in 3 days for 30.99 euros.

Huawei Band 4

The activity bracelets are the closest thing there is to the Lidl digital watch, that’s why there are so many models to show you. In this case it is Huawei Band 4 and it has the features you might expect from a bracelet of this type.

Among the highlights is its 1-inch color screen with many customization options with different designs. In addition to the heart rate sensor, this bracelet also detects blood oxygen saturation, monitors sleep and tracks sports. Its autonomy is 6 days, but it is charged directly by USB in a simple way.

It can be purchased at Huawei’s online store for only 29 euros. In addition, shipping is totally free and is delivered from Huawei warehouses in Spain, without customs problems or unforeseen expenses.

If you want to buy it in other stores, it is available on AliExpress for 38 euros with free shipping and on Amazon for only 19 euros.

Amazfit Bip U

As an option within smartwatches, but of the cheapest smartwatches that you can find to compete with that Lidl watch, it is Amazfit Bip U.

This watch has a 1.43-inch full color screen and with health functions that are almost mandatory today such as the heart rate sensor and the sensor that measures the level of oxygen in the blood.

It has tracking of 60 sports modes but it will always tell you the steps and calories burned throughout the day. In addition, the autonomy of its battery reaches 9 days of normal use.

Its price is the cheapest on Amazon, only 46 euros with shipping costs totally free.

