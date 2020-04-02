Aislinn Derbez He has shown that he is not afraid of changes, throughout his career he has been seen with different styles that have been very good for him, each of them has marked a point in his career, either for a project or a change in their life. Today we are going to leave you the best looks of the daughter of Eugenio Derbez.

1. Almost redhead

A look that she wore in 2013, the actress wore a brown color that almost made her look like a redhead. Without a doubt a very youthful style.

2. Free spirit

A year before, she wore her hair very long and tousled, with that band on his head he was very fresh and free. A special touch was given by the feather earrings.

3. Very short

He had one of his most radical changes for the production Que pena tu vida, there he gave life to “Andrea”. Short hair certainly suited her well.

4. With daring waves

For an interview he did in 2015, he carried this style very Veronica Castro, his fans did not stop telling him how good this hairstyle looked, even if it was a little retro.

5. On the shoulder

Aislinn seems to like short hair as last year she sported her shoulder length hair. A look that made her see very mature and beautiful.

.