Achieving the first draft of the human genome took more than a decade.

Currently, your genome can be read in just one day.

Genomics or the study of genomes is one of the scientific fields with the most revolutionary advances since, just now 20 years ago, the first draft of 90% of the human genome was sequenced.

The achievement was announced on June 26, 2000 at simultaneous ceremonies in Washington and London.

At the White House, the then President Bill clinton appeared flanked by scientists Francis Collins and Craig Venter.

« Today we celebrate the completion of the first draft of the human book of life, » said then Collins, currently director of the National Institutes of Health in the United States.

The complete genome was published in 2003, after 13 years of an unprecedented international effort.

Scientists in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Japan and China participated in a consortium of public centers led by Collins. And a US private company, Celera Genomics, led by Venter, also competed in the race.

Two decades after that historic announcement in the White House, on BBC Mundo we remember the meaning of this scientific milestone and highlight five of the many advances that made the human genome project possible.

What did it mean to sequence the human genome?

“In simple terms, what it meant was being able to have all the letters of the genome ordered and placed in a reference map”Manuel Pérez Alonso, professor of genetics at the University of Valencia, Spain, and editor of the journal Genetics Medical News, explained to the BBC Mundo.

In other words, scientists managed sequence or read the order of the 3,000 million pairs of what’s known as bases, the chemical compounds that are the building blocks of DNA and are symbolized by the letters A, C, G and T.

Having the first genome allowed comparing it, for example, to that of people suffering from a disease and investigating whether the cause of this pathology could be due to changes in their genome.

« That is the key to everything, » said Pérez Alonso. « Because before we had this first draft of the human genome, there was no reference. »

Sequencing the first draft of the human genome cost about $ 300 million, according to the United States National Institute for Human Genome Research. Today it is possible to sequence a person’s genome by about $ 1,000 or less.

But Pérez Alonso clarifies that this is a « rough » first reading.

© Courtesy Manuel Pérez Alonso

Manuel Pérez Alonso: « The key is that before having the first draft of the human genome, there was no reference

“The device gives us all those letters and we put them in a computer file. But the problem for which there is still not enough technology is having the capacity to interpret everything we have there. ”

“We are still far from knowing what the full meaning of each letter is. There are many genes that are not yet localized that cause diseases, but we don’t know what the causative gene is. ”

5 PROGRESS

one. Cancer Genomics

Jean Claude Zenklusen He participated in the original human genome project and is currently director of the Cancer Genome Atlas at the United States National Cancer Institute.

© NCI

Jean Paul Zenklusen directs the Atlas of the Cancer Genome at the United States National Cancer Institute.

« The Atlas was simply the application of the human genome to the problem of cancer, » said the Swiss scientist, who grew up in Argentina.

« What we did was put together a collection of 33 types of tumors, most of them solid tumors and all from adults. And collect as much information as possible regarding changes at the genomic level in tumors. ”

Zenklusen and colleagues sequenced DNA in the nucleus of tumor cells, allowing tumors to be characterized not by where they are in the body, but by their genetic characteristics.

“Now, thanks not only to the Atlas but to many other studies, we are learning that different tumors develop in different ways using different genes, and drugs specific to that gene are being developed and only for that gene. «

An example of such specific therapies is treatment for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Louis Staudt, director of the Cancer Genomics Center at the National Cancer Institute in the United States, discovered that this lymphoma occurs in two completely different groups, and that differences in its mutations allow a therapy directed specifically at each subtype.

« That discovery immediately went to the clinic, and 95% of diffuse large B-cell lymphomas are cured. »

With a blood test, or liquid biopsy, it is possible to determine earlier if a tumor is growing.

Genomics also allows to follow the development of a cancer by means of a simple blood test known as a liquid biopsy.

« Liquid biopsy is a way of monitoring to see if the tumor is coming back, because tumor cells are destroyed all the time and DNA and RNA are being released into the blood, » said Zenklusen.

Blood tests can show that a tumor is growing six months before a patient has symptoms or no features appear on an X-ray image or an MRI scan.

« And the sooner we know that the tumor is attacking again, the better chances we have of treating it. »

two. Rare genetic diseases

The National Institute for Human Genome Research in the United States estimates that about 350 million people worldwide suffer from what is known as a rare disease, a pathology with less than 200,000 people diagnosed.

And of those rare diseases, about 80% have genetic causes.

The genome made it possible to compare the DNA of people who have a disease with that of others who do not, and to discover genes that cause disease.

« Thanks to having the draft of the human genome, it was possible to compare the DNA of patients who had a disease with that of people who did not, and discover new genes that cause disease, » said Pérez Alonso.

« Cystic fibrosis, for example, a relatively common disease among rare diseases, can be easily diagnosed today because the causative gene could be identified. »

Cystic fibrosis can be easily diagnosed because the causative gene was discovered

The discovery of the genes also guided the development of new treatments.

« For example, a genetic disease that is normally very serious is spinal muscular atrophy. Recently a treatment for this disease has been developed as a consequence of having knowledge about the causative gene ”.

3. Variations between humans

Our genome is 0.1% different from the genome of other people.

The human genome project facilitated the study of differences between the genomes of different people.

The first draft of the genome was based on blood samples from volunteers whose identities were not disclosed.

Although people talk about « the human genome », the genome of every human being is different.

At the level of the bases in our DNA, 99.9% of our genome is the same as that of other people.

But 0.1% difference determines from the color of our eyes to our risk of suffering from certain diseases.

The challenge remains to filter out which changes in the genome are not relevant and which are pathological

« That 0.1% means that of every thousand letters one is different, » said Pérez Alonso.

« Almost all of those changes are part of the natural variation that makes people different. »

« The real challenge of genetics (the inheritance of one or a few genes) and genomics (the study of the entire genome) is to filter out of all these changes which are not relevant and which are truly pathological and can condition our health, that is an unsolved challenge ”.

4. Non-invasive prenatal tests

Advances in DNA sequencing now allow genetic abnormalities in a fetus to be detected with a blood sample from the mother through what is known as Non-Invasive Prenatal Screening, Non Invasive Prenatal Screening or NIPS.

« It is a screening method that allows identifying those fetuses that are at high risk of presenting genetic problems, » the doctor explained to BBC Mundo. Sebastián Illanes, full professor at the Faculty of Medicine of the Universidad de los Andes in Chile and specialist in maternal-fetal medicine at the UANDES Clinic.

It is now possible to detect genetic abnormalities in a fetus with a blood sample from the mother.

The doctor noted that the term screening refers to tests that are performed to differentiate people with high or low risk of having disease.

Screening reduces the number of people who will have a definitive or diagnostic test, which is an advantage if the definitive test is risky or very expensive.

In the case of NIPS, the prenatal exam can be done from the first trimester of pregnancy and « it has a very good positive and negative predictive value ».

Only if the NIPS identifies the risk of abnormalities in the number of chromosomes are invasive studies subsequently carried out for the definitive diagnosis.

« This is an advantage since invasive studies, such as amniocentesis, can have risks for pregnancy. »

Non-invasive tests have raised an ethical debateThey can be done very early in pregnancy and lead to selective abortions.

© Courtesy Dr. Sebastián Illanes

Dr. Sebastián Illanes: « I think there are many ethical considerations that have not yet been adequately answered. »

« I think there are many ethical considerations that have not yet been adequately answered about what happens when you have non-invasive, risk-free access to genetic material from a fetus that can give us information that could lead to discrimination. »

« For example, what if that genetic material informs us of that child’s increased risk for autism? What decisions can parents make regarding that information? Do we have obligations to the child? ”

The use of NIPS is increasing in Chile.

“Although being financed by patients and not by the State, only patients with private provision have real access to it, since the cost of the exam (between US $ 500 and US $ 1,000 depending on what the test includes) is still prohibitive for the vast majority of people. «

5. Pharmacogenomics or à la carte medications

« Pharmacogenomics is the study and application of your DNA information to assign you the right medicine, in the right dose, according to your genetic makeup, » he explained to BBC Mundo. Vanessa González-Covarrubias, leader of the Pharmacogenomics laboratory of the National Institute of Genomic Medicine (INMEGEN) of Mexico, and author of the Menu of Science podcast.

© Courtesy Vanessa Gonzalez Covarrubias

Vanessa González-Covarrubias leads the Pharmacogenomics Laboratory of the National Institute of Genomic Medicine (INMEGEN) in Mexico.

« It is a personalized medicine tool that, by knowing some regions of your DNA, allows to predict if any medication will be toxic, ineffective or you would need a higher dose or a completely different treatment«

The scientist pointed out that there are proteins that process drugs to eliminate them and others that are receptors for these drugs.

Well, if these proteins do not work properly or work excessively, your medicine will not bring the benefits you are looking for. Recall that the drugs are prepared to offer a dose to the average of the population. But more than 10% of the world population does not conform to this average ”.

An example of pharmacogenomics cited by González-Covarrubias is the prescription of coumarins and antiplatelets, medications for cardiovascular health.

To prescribe them « it is recommended to know variants in the CYP2C9, VKORC1 and CYP2C19 genes in order to adjust the dose or decide if this drug is ideal for a certain patient. »

« There are great efforts aimed at investigating the application of pharmacogenomics in mental health, » said Bárbara Arias.

The researcher stated that there are currently 24 world-renowned pharmacogenomics guidelines that help personalize the therapy of 61 drugs. But pharmacogenomics « is not widely developed or implemented in Mexico. »

BBC Mundo also spoke with Bárbara Arias, professor and researcher at the University of Barcelona and member of the Center for Biomedical Research in the Mental Health Network (CIBERSAM).

« Although in the oncological area it is probably where the implementation of pharmacogenomics has been fastest, with markers in specific genes such as the KRAS to determine treatment in colorectal cancer, or the status of HER in breast cancer, other areas are also making significant progress. ”

The scientist is a specialist in the genetics of mental disorders and the pharmacogenetics of psychotropes (drugs that influence psychic functions).

« There are great efforts aimed at investigating the application of pharmacogenomics in mental health. »

“An example, but not the only one, is the International Lithium Genetics Consortium (ConLiGen), whose objective is understand the response to lithium, one of the drugs of choice for bipolar disorder, in which several researchers belonging to CIBERSAM participate ”.

