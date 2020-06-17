In times we live complex times derived from a strong economic, health and social crisis, many brands have chosen to reduce their marketing and advertising budgets, which poses a difficult challenge for all CMOs in the world.

In some way, the effects of the coronaviurs have impacted in many sectors, companies like Coca-Cola, AB InBev, Pepsi or Airbnb They have reduced, stopped or redirected their investment in these concepts in recent months.

Without a doubt, this is something that the marketing and advertising industry have resented, an example of which is that estimates by eMarketer indicate that investment worldwide will suffer a negative impact derived from COVID-19, going from 712 thousand 020 million of dollars projected in October 2019, to 691 thousand 720 million Estimated in March of this year.

However and despite the reality, studies such as « How to win during and after a recession » by WARC, warn that letting your guard down in the advertising arena in times of crisis will slow down the growth of companies in the future and will penalize their market share. In this sense, CMOs must face the challenge based on their expertise and knowledge of the markets, working as a team with other areas to demonstrate that marketing is the best ally to overcome times of crisis.

In this regard, a recent report by Analytic Partners referred to in AdAge exposes some keys that executives must implement to demonstrate the value that marketing creates.

Holistic measurement

According to what was stated, the most successful programs comprehensively group all the commercial drivers: controllable and uncontrollable, including the impact of marketing. In this sense, they emphasize that when this is achieved, you have access to a better understanding of all the key factors of the business, you can see the whole picture, understand the synergies and more accurately forecast the total performance of the business.

Cross-functional agreement between KPIs and success metrics

By establishing this objectively, it is emphasized that the clarity and coherence of the vision about the explicit role of marketing, the corresponding success metrics and, therefore, what is most important to measure will be promoted. In this regard, it is recommended that each metric should appear in the context of performance against a target or objective, not just against history.

ROI with finance

The report states that it is extremely important that companies align their metrics and ROI calculation with the Finance department to ensure that calculations and prospects are realistic with the business. In addition, they say that this allows taking advantage of general costs, something extremely important.

Optimize, track and monitor

Specialists point out that to achieve success, understanding real-time performance drivers is essential to iteratively simulate, forecast, and plan for the future. In that sense, they point out that optimizations should incorporate the most recent measurement of performance, competitive business assumptions, and the landscape, in addition to assumptions of forward-looking costs and business constraints. They also point out that multiple scenarios must be reviewed to better understand the risk and opportunities of decisions.

A successful measurement

Analytic Partners emphasize that this is the result of a discipline of continuous learning, actions and validation. But, they also limit that although the entire plan must be attached to clear objectives, these can evolve as the business landscape and customer needs evolve. For this reason, they point out that the measurement must be adapted so that it can follow what it should, not only what it can.

