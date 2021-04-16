5 action movies on Netflix to watch this weekend | Instagram

This time we will let you know 5 action movies that are on the Netflix platform and are recommended to watch during this weekend, so if you are tired of looking for a title, keep reading.

Finally the Weekend And so that you forget that the holidays are over, we recommend 5 action movies within the Netflix platform that you can enjoy if you are a lover of this genre, and if not, we are sure that you will run out of breath.

From great stories, as3s1natos, chases, battles and a lot of adrenaline that you cannot miss in these productions.

The truth is that Netflix action movies are one of the favorites of the public, due to their great Catalogue of stories.

So if this weekend you want to enjoy a home theater plan, take note of the best Netflix action movies.

Films with a very well elaborated plot, that keep you glued to the screen from the first moment.

10 recommended action movies on Netflix:

1

Sentinel

Returning home from a traumatic combat mission, a highly trained soldier employs deadly tactics to find the man who assaulted her sister.

two

Lost bullet

Indicted as a hom1c1d1o, a mechanical genius with a criminal record must locate a missing car that contains proof of his innocence: a simple bullet.

3

The last days of cr1m3n

A robber joins a plan to strike one last historic blow before the government triggers a signal that will alter minds and eliminate all criminal behavior.

4

Below zero

When a vehicle carrying prisoners is attacked, the police in charge must confront both the outsiders and the insiders, in addition to the freezing temperature.

5

The Santana brothers

Two brothers, one a policeman and the other a military man, finally discover who was the drug boss who brutally assassinated their parents decades ago.