5 accessories to record TikTok videos that you need yes or yes | Technology

If you want to create the best videos for TikTok, these accessories will help you improve the quality and reach more people and make them viral.

TikTok is a true revolution and there is no one who does not fall in love for hours watching the most viral videos on the internet born and grow from the application. But if you are one of those people who creates content for TikTok you can enhance your videos with some tricks and accessories.

If you like creating videos for TikTok of any kind, we propose you some accessories that will improve its quality immensely. These accessories give you illumination, distance, and stability to improve your technique.

TikTok videos are very varied, but if you like to record them in good lighting, you will need accessories, such as a selfie ring. Also LED strips because they are very versatile to install them in your room or elsewhere.

Stability and angle are also very important when recording videos, which is why small tripods work well to keep the mobile steady.

10.2 “Elegiant LED Ring

Elegiant LED Ring for € 15.99

This LED ring is large, enough to do its thing, to illuminate you with that special effect it provides. East Elegiant LED Ring It is 10.2 inches in size and has 3 color shades.

It can be connected via USB to give it power and it also has a Bluetooth remote control to take videos or photos without touching it.

It is one of the highest rated LED rings on Amazon with over 900 positive ratings. Right now you could get it for only 15.99 euros.

20 meter LED strips

Bewahly 20 meter RGB LED strips for 16.99 euros

With some LED strips you can not only decorate a room with original and colorful light, you can also use them for different projects that you can think of.

These 20 meter Bewahly LED strips They are capable of displaying 16 million colors and have a remote control to control colors or control with an application via Bluetooth.

They have synchronization with music so that they change color or lighting according to what the control module hears, it will change according to the rhythm.

Best of all, these 20-meter LED strips, which come in two 10-meter coils, are very cheap, only 16.99 euros.

Flexible tripod with remote control

Lunriwis flexible tripod for 11.99 euros

This type of flexible tripods with articulated legs like those of an octopus, they are one of the best accessories you can have for your mobile or for your camera.

The flexibility of this tripod allows you to keep the mobile fixed in almost any situation, whether standing on a flat or semi-flat surface, or to hold it anywhere with an apollo point.

This flexible tripod includes an accessory to attach it to a camera and a mobile adapter. They have even added a Bluetooth remote to control the camera.

Its price is very cheap, only 11.99 euros.

Ring light for selfies

LED ring for Diyife selfies for 9.99 euros

If you want to take a selfie or record a video wherever you are with good lighting, yes or yes you need this portable LED ring that adjusts to any mobile and screen size.

Diyife’s LED selfie ring It fits like a clip to the mobile screen, leaving space for the front camera to take videos and photos.

It has a battery to last hours of use, plus a microUSB charging cable included in the package. Best of all is the price, because it only costs 9.99 euros.

Portable Green Chroma

Green and portable chroma key for 32.99 euros

Do you want to record totally professional videos for TikTok and do you have an application that can replace solid color backgrounds? As if you were on TV, this green screen or Chroma key allows some programs to replace the green color with another image or video.

This green screen background is totally portable and it installs directly on the back of a chair, with adjustments so that it does not move.

It is reversible and has a size of 142 centimeters in diameter. Its price is only 32.99 euros on Amazon.

