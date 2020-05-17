Any option is valid to reach high levels of immersion. Even the strangest ones.

Virtual reality arrived a few years ago with the intention of playing a fundamental role inimmediate future of the video game. Proper names such as Resident Evil 7 or No Man’s Sky already have support for this type of device, and others such as Half-Life: Alyx owe their existence to the plans of large companies to achievesettle this technology.

It is not easy to find a niche in the market, and despite the fact that we already have several very popular virtual reality devices, creatives continue to dedicate all their efforts toreach ever higher immersion levels. To achieve their goal, some have not hesitated to present ideas of all kinds. We show yousome of the weirdest we’ve seen.

VirZOOMWe ask ourselves the same question as you: Why teach a bicycle galloping on horseback and not in a bicycle video game? We do not know, but the truth is that it is ideal to enjoy experiences like Wii Fit or Ring Fit Adventure, focused on training from the living room. And its design is identical to that of a static bike.

Virtuix OmniThis strange platform managed to finance itself on KickStarter in just over 24 hours (150,000 dollars) and is compatible with Oculus Rift. It does not seem especially comfortable when it comes to locating it at home, but its functions seem interesting for games that require constant movements, since the dive wins integers when complemented by other devices.

GloveOneMore than thirty years after the Nintendo Power Glove had ended up destined to become a meme more than anything else, there seem to be enthusiasts who don’t throw in the towel. The GloveOne is a glove designed so that we can feel everything we touch: caress something soft, notice the roughness of rough surfaces, squeeze soft elements or hold objects …

PrioVRIt is a less bulky exoskeleton than might be expected from its definition. His campaign on KickStarter was a resounding success, as he doubled his funding goal in just over 24 hours. Its price amounts to 1,200 dollars, and it seems an ideal contraption for action and fighting video games. However, its compatibility with games is currently in the air.

Virtual boyIt is paradoxical that Nintendo’s first attempt to enter virtual reality ended up being a resounding failure. In addition, it is a sign that we have been dreaming of this new way of playing for many years: since 1995 in this case. Its production ceased even before we had the opportunity to test it in our territory.

More about: Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest, Oculus Rift S, Valve Index, HTC Vive, and HTC Vive Pro.

.