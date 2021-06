A 5.9-degree tremor was reported off the coast of Oregon this Friday, according to The United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred in the early hours of Friday, with an epicenter about 95 miles from Gold Beach in Oregon, not far from the border with California.

The authorities did not predict a danger of a tsunami and so far no major damage has been reported.

This type of tremor is common in the area.