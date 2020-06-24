Although the epicenter was in Lone Pine, the tremor was felt in the city of Los Angeles

By: Web Writing

California.- During this Wednesday, an earthquake of 5.8 degrees on the Richter scale hit the state of California, the news about this telluric event was confirmed by the Geological Survey of the U.S.

However, in a preliminary way, the USGS reported that the magnitude of the earthquake was 6.0.

Consequently, the center of the state and near Sequoia National Park east of Fresno were the most affected areas.

It was established that the epicenter of the earthquake was the Lone Pine area, however, the tremor was also felt in southern cities, as is the case in Los Angeles.