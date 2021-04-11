5 4K televisions that are around 300 euros and that are perfect to make the leap to UHD | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you’re still using an old HD or Full HD compatible TV and want to make the definitive leap to 4K UHD, then this is the moment you’ve been waiting for with these Smart TV deals.

If you have been thinking about changing the TV model for a few weeks because the one you use is already old and you also want to take the leap to watch movies and series in 4K quality, then you should hurry because the prices of televisions are expected to begin to rise in the absence of components.

It is a problem that is affecting graphics cards and mobile phones soon. That is why we believe that this is the moment you should take advantage of to update your TV to a newer model, with 4K UHD quality and also with smart functions.

Prices may rise very soon and we already notice a lack of stock of some Smart TV models that were launched this year. But there are still options with good prices that you can take advantage of.

These are some of the best Smart TVs with 4K UHD resolution and for about 300 euros that you can buy right now. And as we say, you better hurry because they won’t last long.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4S 43

The 43 ” Mi TV 4S is a 4K television with the possibility of playing content in HDR. It has Android TV as the operating system and DOlby DTS-HD sound.

Although Xiaomi is not a great television manufacturer, they have several models that triumph around the world for their characteristics and price. It is 43-inch Xiaomi Mi TV 4S one of the most popular and is perfectly understood by its price.

There is a little price war with this Smart TV. In Media Markt you can find it for 299 euros, but in FNAC it is available for 291 euros so you have options to choose the cheapest one and take it home.

It has Android TV as its operating system and it also has a fully integrated Chromecast. It is a 43-inch Smart TV with a panel compatible with 4K video and also with HDR 10+. Its connections include its 3 HDMI ports, 3 USB ports, 1 Gigabit Ethernet connection, headphone jack, Bluetooth and dual-band WiFi.

Hisense 43AE7000F

This TV with 4K resolution and LED panel that also has a Smart TV function, HDR and Dolby sound. Despite its good features, it has a very affordable price.

This Smart TV Hisense 43AE7000F It is a 2020 model with a 43-inch LED panel and supports 4K UHD resolution. Hisense has very good prices and with this you will have no problems watching videos from various platforms such as Netflix.

Its price is less than 320 euros at the moment, a price reduced from its 330 euros that it originally cost.

Its VIDAA U 4.0 platform is compatible with Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, DAZN, beIN and many more. It is also compatible with Alexa to turn it on with your voice or for Alexa to search for content in the installed applications.

Samsung Crystal 43TU7095

This 4K Smart TV has HDR10, enhanced color mode and also virtual assistant support, so you don’t even need to touch the remote control.

For those who are looking for a new Smart TV and feel more comfortable with a well-known brand such as Samsung, this 2020 43-inch model is right now one of their best offers. It is the model Samsung Crystal UHD 43TU7095 and it’s native 4K UHD.

It is a model that rises from that range of 300 euros since right now it is at a stable 369 euros, but we doubt that it will maintain the price for much longer.

It has a 4K processor capable of scaling lower resolution content and improving each image it displays. In addition to being compatible with HDR10 +, it has smart sound, One Remote Control function and is compatible with voice assistants such as Alexa, Google or Bixby.

TCL 43EP660

This TV not only has 4K resolution, but its Smart TV is Android and it is also compatible with the virtual assistant Alexa, from Amazon.

We continue with what today is the standard size of 43 inches. This is a TCL 43EP660 that from the Chinese giant TCL. It is also an extremely inexpensive model that costs less than 290 euros in Media Markt.

It is fully compatible with 4K UHD content and also has HDR 10 Pro capable of displaying more vibrant colors and darker blacks.

As an operating system it has Android TV from Google, so it has the advantage that it also includes Chromecast technology without the need to buy an external device. In addition, you make sure that you will have practically any streaming application available because they are all available on the Android platform.

It also works with Alexa and has a slim and thin frame design, perfect if you want to mount it on the wall.

LG 43UN73006LC

This 43-inch size TV is competitively priced first and foremost. It is also from a brand with a long history in the sector such as the Korean LG.

For those who want to save money on an LG Smart TV with 4K video compatibility this LG 43UN73006LC It is a model that is still on offer in several stores, although right now the stock is limited and is for 349 euros in Media Markt.

It is a 2020 model that has the latest version of WebOS, its operating system with all the streaming applications you may need such as Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney + and many more. It is also a model that is already compatible with AirPlay 2, very useful for iPhone or iPad users.

It has a 43-inch panel that supports 4K UHD. It has 3 HDMI 2.0 connections, 2 USB 2.9 ports, WiFi, Ethernet or Bluetooth port to connect peripherals.

