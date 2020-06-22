The guitar that Kurt Cobain played in the iconic Nirvana’s ‘MTV Unplugged’ It has been sold at auction for 5.38 million euros.

The auction was held this weekend in Beverly Hills and online at www.juliensauctions.com. The bid started at a price of a million dollars.

The performance of Nirvana That night of November 18, 1993 was for posterity as one of the best live records in history, as well as Cobain’s musical testament.

The guitar is one of the seven 302 D-18Es built by the Martin brand in 1959 and was customized by the artist himself by adding a Bartolini pickup to the sound hole.

Additionally, the instrument has been sold with its original case, decorated by Kurt Cobain with a disc flyer ‘Feel the darkness’ by punk rock band Poison Idea. The icing on this package is put on by several musician-owned spare strings and three picks.

Until now, the most expensive guitar in the world was a David Gilmour Fender Stratoscaster from Pink floyd, which was sold in 2019 for $ 3.95 million.

During the weeks leading up to the auction there was quite a bit of controversy surrounding guitar ownership. In recent years, both Cobain’s daughter, Frances Bean, and Courtney Love have been in a legal tug-of-war to retrieve the guitar from ex-husband Frances, Isaiah Silva, who claims he was given the instrument as a wedding gift.

Technically, the guitar was auctioned by an anonymous seller, but both Frances and Love think it was Silva who decided to put it up for sale and take the money, ignoring the family’s disputes.