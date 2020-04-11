The epicenter of the earthquake was recorded at 07:36 local time 446 km north of Los Angeles

By: Web Writing

A earthquake of magnitude 5.2 was felt this Saturday morning in California (USA), about 427 kilometers north of Los Angeles.

According to information from the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), the epicentum of the telluric movement it was recorded at 07:36 local time and has been located at a depth of 15 kilometers.

So far, the US authorities have neither reported victims nor material damage.

It should be mentioned that last Friday, a earthquake of magnitude 4.9 was recorded 17 kilometers from the town of Anza, California.