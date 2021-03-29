5 125cc motorcycles for all tastes and pockets

With the issue of COVID, it seems that riding public transport draws less attention to many people. Some people are already beginning to consider the motorcycle as a perfect alternative, especially now that spring and summer are here. But some prefer bikes with different styles than a scooter. The idea is usually mobility by city and neighborhood, a type of use that is perfect for a 125cc engine. Did you know that it is not necessary to restrict yourself only to the Scooter to have an urban mobility motorcycle? We just have to think to what extent we need the load capacity that scooters have since they are perhaps only matched by the Trail with its side cases and top case.

Today we bring you 5 models of different styles with 125cc engine.

Custom: Hyosung GV Aquila 125 S

Hyosung has long been one of the favorite options as a starter motorcycle in any displacement. In this case we value the Aquila in its version 125cc. It is a fairly complete motorcycle that develops 14CV, a power quite close to that which can be developed by sporty motorcycles in this displacement. Has a deposit of 12 liters and a consumption of 3.6L / 100Km. Your engine has 2 cylinders in V Harley style. The Hyosung does not mount ABS, instead the brand has opted for the CBS combined braking system, which also offers some help when braking. Its seat height is 710mm, so there should be no problem getting to the ground.

You can have the Hyosung GV Aquila 125 S since the € 3,795

Trail: Macbor Montana XR1

This motorcycle has a Trail character, although it is true that its power is somewhat far from the Hyosung, its engine of 124.7cc get to develop 10,7Cv, that united to the 14 liters deposit, and the incredible consumption of 1.9L / 100Km, make this motorcycle worth to go slowly but surely to conquer great routes. It also has a reduced weight (138Kg) and mounts ABS, so we will bring an extra agility and tranquility. This low weight added to the more than acceptable height of 780mm equates to little effort when maneuvering this little Trail while standing still.

You can have the Macbor Montana XR1 since the € 2,999

Sport: KTM RC 125

The KTM stands out when it comes to sportiness and design. That is why it is perhaps one of the most striking 125cc of type “R”. If we add to this the 15Cv that has its propellant and 135Kg that weighs, we see that we have in front of us a bike that devours curves that will provide emotions above its displacement. On the other hand we have a seat height of 820mm, 5mm less than a GSX-R1000R. To make it even more striking, its consumption is 2.4L / 100KmAlthough with these bikes that is the least of it, it sure is nice to know that it is not going to ruin us by giving it a drink. How could it be otherwise, KTM mounts ABS in this model.

You can have the KTM RC 125 since the € 4,749

Sport Classic: Mondial Pagani 125

Sister of the Café Racer Mondial HPS 125 (which is also a great option). The Pagani arises as a tribute to the world champion driver Nello Pagani. That a few years ago (1949) he won the motorcycle world championship with a motorcycle of this brand. Thanks to this tribute we can see a motorcycle with a retro design that captivates the eyes of many people wherever it passes. In terms of characteristics, it has a motor of 124.2cc that develops a power of 13,4Cv. Your deposit is 9.5 liters and the consumption of 3.3 / 100Km. He also rides ABS.

You can have the Mondial Pagani since the € 3,295

Bobber: Brixton Rayburn 125

If we think that a 125cc cannot achieve such an authentic look that you totally forget the displacement, the Rayburn 125 can easily get you out of the error. It looks very good and besides, Bobbers of this displacement are not usually found, even less if they come out of the factory already so attractive. As for engine, it has 125cc that they develop 11CvIt is not very tight, but this bike is not for racing, it is for them to see it go by. It has 14 liters deposit, and a consumption of 2.3L / 100Km, so we should not go to the gas station every few km. Your seat height is 790mm and it has a very contained weight, 134Kg. It does not have ABS, like the Hyosung GV Aquila 125 S, Brixton has opted for the combined braking (CBS) in this model.

You can have the Brixton Rayburn 125 since the € 2,999

All good options, but here the decision is made by the heart. I would dress for the occasion and go with the Brixton rayburn on the road with a friend and his Triumph TR4. The photo would be epic.

And you? Which one do you like the most?