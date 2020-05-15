There are many vehicles that are really worth what they cost, cars that impact with all their qualities

What makes a vehicle so expensive? Many factors, such as its exclusivity, powerful engine or simply the name of the brand that manufactures it. Whatever the reason, there are cars with unimaginable prices, higher than a mansion, and that if they even had the amount necessary to pay them, they could not pay them, since they are very exclusive and brands like Ferrari do not sell them to anyone.

Keep in mind that nothing lasts forever, not even the value of the most expensive car in the worldBecause in just one year the positions have changed and the most expensive vehicles in the world are no longer in the same positions.

But without a doubt, there are many vehicles that are really worth what they cost, cars that amaze and impact with all their qualities and characteristics. Here we have listed five of the over $ 1 million cars that are really worth every penny.

5.- Bugatti Chiron

Approximate value: $ 2.9 million

Bugatti is one of the most popular car companies on the planet. The new Bugatti Chiron is pushing the $ 3 million mark, but it looks good and handles better than most things on the road.

4.- Aston Martin Vulcan

Approximate value: $ 3.4 million

The exclusive track car has received a new upgrade package courtesy of its new performance sub-brandThis is the Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro Package.

Developed by the newly introduced AMR that will also be tasked with creating more sporty versions of Aston Martin’s street cars, the AMR Pro Package is basically focused on improving the car’s aerodynamics, although it has also reduced the range of gears for better acceleration.

Although we want it to be different, the engine V12 7.0 liters naturally Aspirated has not received any updates. This means it continues to produce 820 horsepower and 575 pound-feet of torque, power that is sent to the rear wheels.

3.- Lykan Hypersport

Approximate value: 3.4 million

It is the first super sports car to be produced in the Middle East and was featured in the movie Furious 7, and in the CARS, Driveclub, Asphalt 8: Airborne, and GT Racing 2 video games.

W Motors plans to produce only seven units of the vehicle. Lykan HyperSport’s first pre-production was released at the Qatar Auto Show in February 2013. With only 7 units it will be the most exclusive vehicle in the world. Number 7 was chosen because it represents the 7 wonders of the world, the 7 continents, 7 days a week.

2.- Aston Martin Valkyrie

Approximate value: $ 3 million

Yes, this is a car that people can legally drive on the road. The Aston Martin Valkyrie It produces over 1,100 horsepower (hp), which will help you leave other hyper-cars in the dust in no time.

one.- Rolls-Royce Sweptail

Approximate value: $ 10 million

Inspired by the manufacture of Rolls-Royce from the 1920s and 1930s, this beautiful two-seater features a truly elegant panoramic roof. It also highlights the heritage that comes directly from yacht designs, both modern and classic.

The Rolls-Royce Sweptail is not just another. It is an example of the brand that boasts its roots and reveals its DNA. However, there are aesthetic details that make important differences with the most recent models of the manufacturer … except for the front, which is a “registered trademark” of the English producer.

Inside, the minimalist touch and the great natural lighting stand out. The materials cannot be of higher quality and the assembly is perfect. The pleasant visual experience that each element of the cabin delivers is guaranteed.

***

It may interest you:

.