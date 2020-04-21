The epicenter of the earthquake was located 49 kilometers north of Pucallpa, in the province of Coronel Portillo, and at a depth of 150 kilometers, according to the IGP report.

EFE –

Peru.- A earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale, was felt this Monday in the city of Pucallpa, in the jungle region of Ucayali, in the center of Peru, as reported by the Geophysical Institute of the Peru (IGP).

The tremor occurred at 18:47 local time (23:47 GMT), with an intensity of II and III on the Mercalli scale, with no victims or material damage reported so far.

The epicenter of earthquake It was located 49 kilometers north of Pucallpa, in the province of Colonel Portillo, and at a depth of 150 kilometers, according to the report of the IGP.

The telluric movement was felt in the neighboring Huánuco region with an intensity of II.

Peru It is located in the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, where the greatest seismic activity occurs worldwide, and the last devastating earthquake of magnitude 8 occurred in 2007 with an epicenter in the Ica region, which left half a thousand dead and millionaires losses in the central and southern coast of the country.

The emergency services in the Peru They are currently at their maximum activity due to the health crisis due to the expansion of COVID-19, which in Ucayali has infected 120 people and killed three, including a former congressman who was unable to receive mechanical ventilation due to a misdiagnosis.

Precisely, hundreds of people were on Monday at the eastern exit of Lima to undertake a long walk to the Junín and Ucayali regions, distant 725 kilometers from the Peruvian capital, to flee the pandemic that is causing more than 11,000 cases in Lima and return to their localities of origin.

Nationally, virus cases rose to 16,325 cases, while deaths totaled 445, reaching the 36th day of mandatory quarantine.