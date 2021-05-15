4×4 comparison: Land Rover Defender 90 vs Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

In this comparative 4×4 we will see which of these two colossi (Land Rover Defender 90 P400 or Jeep Wrangler Rubicon) is the best SUV for sale in Europe and why it is. Through 4 obstacles videotaped in detail, we are going to immerse ourselves in the technical part of the 4×4, whether you understand 4×4 or not, to find out who is the winner and the technical differences that make it superior. In addition, you can see it with your own eyes in the 4×4 comparison video that accompanies the article. We started!

The Land Rover Defender 90 P400 is the ultimate expression of 4×4 of the British brand and the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon is the pinnacle of the Jeep range in off-road performance. To this day, there is no other 4×4 that can overshadow them in the 2-door version, since the Mercedes G-Class does not have this bodywork that optimizes the ventral angle, the short Toyota Land Cruiser is far in height and the almighty Ford North American Bronco will not reach our market.

4×4 comparison: each one’s weapons

The first thing before the fight is present weapons of each, since they are two very comparable vehicles and at the same time totally different.

MeasurementsDefender 90 P400Rubicon 3P 2.0 GMELength4,323 mm4,334 mm Wheelbase 2,587 mm2,459 mmAngle of attack37.5º36.4ºAngle of attack31º25.8º Angle of departure40º30.8º Ground clearance291 mm255 mm

The new Land Rover Defender 90, in a top-of-the-range P400 version like the one we used for the test, is a vehicle with monocoque chassis made of ultra-reinforced aluminum, independent air suspension to the 4 wheels of variable height, reducing, automatic center and rear differential locks and electronics that practically read the terrain and adapt traction control (the combination of locks and traction control to the wheels not locked at all times) to the circumstances in real time. Don’t be fooled by its luxury SUV looks, which it is too – it’s a very powerful beast.

Technical data Defender 90 P400Rubicon 3P 2.0 GME Wheel diameter 814 mm 810 mm Max power400 CV270 CV Max torque 550 Nm @ 2,000 rpm 400 Nm @ 3,000 rpm Reduction 2.93: 14: 1 Minimum development 57.2: 177.2: 1 Max torque at wheel 31,460 Nm30,880 Nmmas2,245 kg 1,995 kg Trailer 3,500 kg 1,500 kg Tested unit price 102,070 € 65,000 €

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon takes the opposite approach to its rival and is an old-school 4×4 in every way: frame of side members and cross members of steel, spring suspension with rigid double axle, reducing ultra-short (4: 1 reduction), detachable front stabilizer bar and front, center and rear differential locks which, when activated, cancel in the effect of traction control and replace it with 4 wheels turning at the same speed. The transmission shaft becomes an “H” with three axles joined together and allows it to move forward as if it had tracks … but more on that later.

Test 1: The Dubbies

In this first test, which consists of overcoming alternate sinkholes to the left and right in an eternal bridge crossing, the key is not to touch down at any point, keep the wheels in contact with the ground as long as possible, and be able to pull on extreme diagonal support.

Actually this test is very easy for our two competitors because they have plenty of heights and traction capacity to pass it without problems, but it does help us to see the first difference: the suspension travel of the Jeep Wrangler is much greater than that of the Land Rover Defender, because pneumatic suspensions are not capable of emulating, not even remotely, the lever made by rigid axles. The Jeep hardly ever loses contact with the bottom of the deep holes, while the Defender leaves about 60 cm of air under the wheels in the most extreme positions.

The difference is so abysmal that there is no other choice but to give the Wrangler “the point”, no matter where you look, although obviously both pass without difficulty.

Test 2: extreme climb with bridge crossing

On the extreme climb with bridge crossing we find an approximate 50% slope that culminates with a very strong bridge crossing at the top. It’s an extreme tensile test.

In this case, it must be recognized that a very similar rise in both cars, since they reach the top very easily and with great smoothness, but there are two nuances to do about it.

The first nuance is that the front axle of the Land Rover, governed by electronics, is forced to make the brakes work to avoid skidding, while the Wrangler goes up by mechanics and it does not use the brakes at any time, only the rigid synchronization of its 4 wheels by means of locked gears.

If the climb lasted for miles, the Land Rover would burn the brakes. The Wrangler does not use them.

The second nuance is that, although in a specific obstacle the traction control is 90% more effective than a differential lock, if the slope was much longer, say of kilometers of ascent by rocks, the Defending would end up burning the front brakes due to the abusive use and the lack of ventilation that implies driving so slowly, while the Jeep climbs without mechanical suffering or heating of any element of the car and would have no limit other than that of its fuel tank to continue climbing anywhere.

It seems like a small difference, but real 4x4s shy away from these electronic systems for that reason, other than that traction control is reactive and acts once the car is skidding, while the differential lock proactively achieves that if a single wheel has grip, none of them slip (because they are joined in solidarity).

Test 3: The Step

The step is one of the most difficult tests on the circuit, if not the most difficult. It is a very steep slope that culminates in a rock step half a meter high, only suitable for very prepared cars. It would be the typical obstacle for which you would lower the pressures of the wheels to the minimum to be able to have traction, which we do not do precisely so as not to facilitate the task for the cars and see the differences.

And it is this very complicated obstacle that makes the biggest difference between the two contenders. It is true that neither of them is capable of climbing without inertia and both remain nailed right on the step itself, but the Wrangler manages to climb with a little push, with that inertia that we always want to avoid in our tests to put the cars to the limit, while the Defender does not manage to bite the top of the step until the fourth or fifth attempt, which has to be made with a very serious inertia and delivering a very violent blow to the suspension, which even lifts both wheels in the air for an instant.

Definitely here the jeep has done better.

Test 4: The Coronation

The last obstacle is also an extreme slope, but its real difficulty is in not touching the belly of the car and it becomes a test for the ventral angle.

Not even in this test the Defender asserts its theoretical advantage

On paper, the Defender has a higher ground clearance and a better ventral angle and in theory it should win this test, but if you watch the video the Defender is heard scratching much more than the Wrangler and I will try to explain why.

The Defender’s ventral angle (like that of all cars) is measured with respect to the geometric center between both axes and at that point the bottom of the car has a groove that improves just that “official” angle. The Wrangler, meanwhile, has a flat bottom. My feeling is that the Defender’s belly angle would perform better than the Wrangler (would assert its advantage) on a perfectly straight asphalt slope, but on an irregularly shaped gravel obstacle it is not enough to have a cleft right in the middle of the car. , as you are going to rub at a certain length of the bottom and not just at the midpoint. And that’s where the Wrangler has no problem and the Defender does.

Conclusions

The truth is the differences between these cars they are both small, because both are impressive off-roaders and capable of passing all the obstacles of the circuit, but also they are large by their own configuration.

In this confrontation we have verified first-hand (and we have documented on video) that the classic, mechanical off-roader is still more efficient than the modern, electronics-based off-roader, and that without going into assessing the possible duration or the potential points of failure of both philosophy.

Jeep wins.