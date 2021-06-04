4×4 comparison: Kia Sorento Vs Hyundai Santa Fe Vs SEAT Tarraco

The 4×4 Raid Aventura circuit in Ocaña, Toledo, receives today 3 of the large SUVs of the moment. We are talking about the new Hyundai Santa Fe and Kia Sorento, along with the somewhat more veteran SEAT Tarraco. The objective of this analysis is very clear, and is find out if these 3 all-wheel drive SUVs with offroad driving aids will be able to shine in off-road driving and, of course, to know which one is the best among the three opponents and why.

1st 4×4 test: broken road

Our first test is a regular among off-road tests aimed at SUVs. Starting with the Kia Sorento, and then continuing with Hyundai Santa Fe and SEAT Tarraco, what we find in this first review is a traction control that acts notably in all 3 models. In the first part of this test there is a slight slope with bridge crossing that, as a general rule, does not usually make things too difficult, although it does force the cars to bring out their electronic aids so as not to get “hooked”. The result in all 3 cases is satisfactory, although the Santa Fe shows the greatest poise and smoothness in terms of operation, finding a Sorento somewhat less polished in reactions and a Tarraco as the most abrupt. A higher it should also be noted that it is the Santa Fe that offers greater comfort in terms of suspensions, having the Tarraco as the hardest of reactions since our test unit had the FR finish.

At the end of the test, where a slope appears that we must go down and diagonally, the first problems appear. The Sorento and the footrests installed in it limit the free height, something that makes it much easier for us to play on the belly or on the footrests themselves. In the Santa Fe the result is quite similar, although the absence of footrests works in its favor. In the case of the Tarraco, its better ground clearance allows it to complete the obstacle without touching the bass.

2nd 4×4 test: dubbies

Our second test for this comparison is the well-known dubbies test, choosing in this case the easiest section of those available in our off-road circuit. In this test, and given the low height of the tunnels, what really makes the differences are the heights and not the traction. And indeed, Sorento and Santa Fe suffer so much because of heights that we are forced to abandon the test midway. Again, the Sorento and its footrests take the worst part, although both Korean SUVs show ease to rub on the belly and on the front as is well demonstrated in the video. And the truth is that it is a shame, because in both models we enjoy a remarkable forward capacity in terms of traction.

When Tarraco’s turn came, we discovered how its greater ground clearance marks the differences, because although the gain is not abysmal with just 16 mm in its favor, its heights do allow it to complete the test. Of course, we have to clarify that we also touched the bottom of Tarraco, but as you can see for yourself during the filming, the contact that occurs is of little magnitude.

3rd 4×4 test: ascent on the slope with crossing bridges

After the first two tests where the Tarraco has managed to take some advantage of Santa Fe and Sorento, we come to our third exam, the final one to discover if the SEAT family SUV extends that advantage or the Korean models regain the lost ground. This third and last test is the most difficult in the comparison, as it is a steep upward slope, with the firm quite loose and the presence of holes that force the crossing of bridges. Therefore here we bring out all the possibilities of all-wheel drive and offroad driving aids.

And the result could not be more illuminating. Sorento and Santa Fe begin the test with a firm step, but as soon as they enter the bridge crossing they lose all ability to continue advancing. The management that governs both hybrid engines, all-wheel drive and aids is unable to overcome the obstacle without any type of inertia, and even giving it a little more speed to facilitate progress, the loss of grip in only one of the wheels makes Sorento and Santa Fe are literally stranded. If you have more aggressive traction electronics, even capable of taking better advantage of the instantaneous torque of the electric motor, this test should not be a problem.

Climbed into the SEAT Tarraco, what we discover is an SUV that manages to overcome the obstacle with apparent simplicity thanks to traction control. Its operation, much faster and more aggressive than that of its rivals, allows the Spanish SUV not to slow down its progress when one of the wheels begins to skid. Driving is much more abrupt and less comfortable, even moving slightly during the climb and forcing you to be more aware of the direction, but it is undeniable that the Tarraco manages to crown with authority.

Conclusions of the 4×4 comparison

Thus, in light of the results, SEAT Tarraco has managed to proclaim itself the winner of this 4×4 comparison thanks to its better heights, but above all to its better traction. Although Sorento and Santa Fe have shown to offer good forward capabilities on slippery surfaces, the appearance of greater obstacles put their electronics in check, which together with their tight dimensions mean that they are not capable of winning the battle against the SEAT SUV.