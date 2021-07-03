4th of July: Celebrate with America’s 5 Favorite and Cheapest Beers



Accompany the most delicious dishes of the 4th of July with the most accessible, refreshing and light beers, ideal for summer!

Photo: Image by vivienviv0 on Pixabay / Pixabay

The 4th of July has long become the favorite holiday of Americans and there are endless reasons to love this traditional national date. The story goes that on July 4, 1776, representatives of the Thirteen Colonies sent across the country a document declaring themselves independent from the British crown. This is how the United States of America was born, therefore it is the date on which the United States independence. We all know that no 4th of July barbecue is the same without a variety of very cold beers to accompany the delicacies of the grill. Best of all, there are currently wonderful alternatives on the market, very accessible and of great quality.

Taking into account that last year the iconic celebration of the Independence of the United States played in the middle of the pandemic and we were all in confinement, this year with the vaccine circulating and the panorama calmer It’s worth turning on the grill and uncovering a cold beer! Without a doubt it is very easy to love the 4th of July, it is finally a celebration that encompasses everything we enjoy in life: delicious food, barbecues on a beautiful summer afternoon, friends, family and of course good beer.

The truth is that today with so many commercial beer options, for many it can be difficult to make a good decision and that is why we set ourselves the task of selecting the best recommendations headed by the best brewmasters in the United States. It is worth mentioning that their selections are practical beers, light in alcohol content (which makes them perfect for the summer) and their flavor goes wonderfully with any traditional July 4th dish! Take note and organize your weekend shopping! week!

1. Keystone

If you find it available, buy it! It is a great alternative like its Keystone light version, it is considered the favorite beer in five states of the United States. It is a product of Molson Coors Beverage Company in Golden, Colorado and has a long history in the market: First introduced in Chico, California in September 1989. It is currently a light beer with a 5.9% alcohol content and the light version with only 4.1% ABV (short for Alcohol by Volume). It can be found canned, in barrels, and bottled. In fact, it is the favorite beer variant in Colorado, Oklahoma and Oregon, and Keystone Light ranks first in the states of Idaho and Nebraska. A package of 30 12 oz cans costs $ 15.99.

2. Coors Light

According to information released on Workshopedia, Coors Brewing is definitely one of the most widely consumed beers in one part of the country. Various market studies have pointed out that Westerners love its mild flavor and the mountains that change color in cans. It is the most popular beer in California, Utah, and Nevada. Born in the Rocky Mountains of Golden Colorado, in the United States in 1978, it has become one of the spoiled brands. Not only for being accessible, it provides a refreshing and light flavor with only 103 calories per 355ml and 4.2% ABV. A package of 30 12 oz cans costs $ 20.99.

3. Bud Light

Bud light is one of the most traditional beers in the United States, it has the peculiarity of being brewed in the same way since 1982 and it is one of its great virtues that has generated many followers. Bud Light is a refreshing lager beer with a clean, refreshing taste. It is quite light, perfect for enjoying a summer afternoon, a 12-ounce can contains 4.2% ABV and only 110 calories. A package of 30 12 oz cans costs $ 19.48.

4. Michelob Ultra

One of the favorite beers of women and anyone who wants to take care of their figure, in fact the fame of Michelob Ultra beer began in 2002 just when the fashion for low carbohydrate diets. Today it is one of the best-selling light lager beers in the United States, with only 95 calories, 2.6 grams of carbohydrates and 4.2% ABV. It has been positioned as one of the accessible variants allowed in Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee. A package of 30 12 oz cans costs $ 23.00.

5. Natural light

Natural Light is considered one of the most balanced light lagers and one of the first to create light versions. Made by a company called Anheuser-Busch since 1977, it is made with water, barley malt, cereals, yeast and hops and is incredibly light: a 355 ml can, contains 95 calories, 3.2 grams of 3.2 grams of carbohydrates and 4.2% ABV. A package of 30 12 oz cans costs $ 15.48.

–

