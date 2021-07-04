4th of July: America’s 13 Most Patriotic Sports Moments

4th of July We remember when sport was painted red, white and blue

United States flag during the anthem ceremony prior to the Chiefs vs Colts of the playoffs. AP

The United States celebrates another anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The July 4th It is the largest festival in the North American country and in honor of the independence of the 13 colonies, we present 13 moments when sport and patriotism came together and that they are, at the same time, one of the most characteristic sporting moments of American sports.

The United States was about to be eliminated from the 2010 World Cup in South Africa despite not losing a game, but Landon Donovan appeared to score one of the most memorable goals in Team USA history.

The women’s team won their second World Cup at home, before a packed Rose Bowl, Chastain scored the final penalty against China.

One of the most famous dives in history came in Sydney 2000, when Vince Carter jumped to the Frederic Weis pole with all and the more than 2 meters tall of the Frenchman.

During the Iran hostage crisis, the yellow moo was the symbol of this period and the Superdome, leading up to Super Bowl XV between the Eagles and Raiders, showed its support with that symbol on its exterior.

On May 1, 2011, during the Sunday night game between the Mets and the Phillies, news of the death of Osama bin Laden arrived, after which the Philadelphia fans flooded the stadium with shouts of USA, USA!

The first Super Bowl after 9/11 featured U2 as a halftime show and the band paid tribute to the victims of the attack by displaying their names on the screens, plus Bono had a jacket with the American flag inside. .

After the Boston Marathon attacks, there was a moment that gives goose bumps in the TD Garden, home of the Celtics and the Bruins, before a game of the latter. Rene Rancourt was in charge of singing the anthem, but after the first lines the entire stadium was in charge of singing The Star Spangled Banner.

Boxing fight that took political overtones between the German Schmeling, a white race, and the American Louis. Schmeling won the first fight by KO in the 12th, but in the rematch, held again at Yankee Stadium, Louis knocked out the German in the first round.

Many consider The Star-Spangled Banner the best performance. Barely 10 days after the Gulf War began, Bills and Giants hit Tampa Bay for Super Bowl XX and the voice of Whitney houston gave an interpretation that went down in history.

Hitler used the 1936 Berlin Olympics as propaganda to demonstrate the superiority of the Aryan race, but Owens, an African American son of peasants and grandson of slaves, won the 100, 200, long jump and relay.

The outfielder played 19 years in the majors, participating twice in the All-Star Game and was a champion in 1981 with the Dodgers, but his best action came in 1976, when he prevented two fans from setting fire to a flag.

The attacks of September 11 caused the World Series to be played in November for the first time in history. After two Diamondbacks victories in Arizona, the Fall Classic went to Yankee Stadium and President George W. Bush was in charge of throwing the first ball: a perfect strike despite having a bulletproof vest, one of many precautionary measures for this event.

Lake Placid, 1980 Olympics. In the middle of the Cold War, The United States achieved the most unexpected victory in history, ending the USSR hockey team’s unbeaten streak with a combined college players, which left Al Michael’s last sentence on the broadcast for history: Do you believe in Miracles? And it is! (Do you believe in Miracles? Yes!)