Monterrey, NL.- Just at the moment of the greatest loss of jobs that the country has had, since there are records, the Government of the 4T closes the offices of the National Employment Service (SNE) in all states.

In accordance with Roberto Russildi, secretary of Nuevo León Economy and Work, the federal government no longer sent them resources so that these offices continue to operate, which implies that they are left without support for scholarships and training.

Therefore, the State would have to eliminate 31 job positions that it had under its coordination, although they were paid by the Federation.

He explained that the resources received from the SNE they represented 40 percent of what the State granted in economic support for training scholarships, that is, the incentives that they give to companies of certain types and sizes, while training their employees.

Russildi was one of the 32 Secretaries of Economy and Labor of the entities that received an official letter from the Secretary of Labor and Social Prevention (STPS) in which he informed them that in the remainder of 2020 there will be no employment, training and scholarship agreements, as they are disabled.

In an official letter dated May 6, the STPS indicates that this measure was taken after the Secretary of Finance informed him that he made a “reserve” of resources to the Employment Support Program (PAE).

It will not be possible to continue with the agreement, given the impossibility of continuing to contribute resources as a result of the reorientation of public spending to finance the National Plan for Economic Reactivation before Covid-19, “the letter states.

Iván Rivas Rodríguez, general director of the Coparmex Nuevo Leon, maintained that the elimination of the budget from the PAE is contrary to what the federal government says it intends: to ensure an income for families at the moment.

The PAE contains subprograms such as training grants for formal employment, in-kind supports for self-employment, among others, which are highly effective; 80 percent of the people who are served manage to join the productive activity. “

While, Javier Lozano Alarcón, member of the Center of Studies for the Promotion and Diffusion of Formal Employment, described the cancellation of games for training of the PAE as a hard blow to the labor market against the unemployed due to the economic impact of the coronavirus.

The PAE, he stressed, served 140,757 people in 2019 and with the help of trainers placed 112,254 Mexicans across the country.

