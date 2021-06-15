4K Ultra HD Steelbook Edition

In cinemascomics we have already been able to analyze the definitive domestic edition of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the four-hour version according to the vision desired by the filmmaker

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is now available on Blu-Ray, DVD, 4K UHD + Blu-Ray, Steelbook Edition (composed of two discs in 4K UHD format) and on digital platforms; although the metal box edition does not contain a basic blu-ray disc. The film premiered successfully on Warner Bros’ streaming platform HBO Max in March.

Directed entirely by Zack Snyder (The Army of the Dead), this version strengthens the vision that the filmmaker always wanted to give to the first meeting of the greatest DC Comics superheroes on the big screen, led by DC’s Trinity, Wonder Woman , Batman and Superman; counting on the incorporations of Cyborg, Flash and Aquaman, who in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice They only had small cameos. This four-hour version expands the footage and adds characters and plots not seen in the theatrical version, which Joss Whedon was in charge of re-filming scenes and the final cut, very different from the darker and more serious idea that had raised Zack Snyder to the studio.

Cast of The Justice League

Zack Snyder’s Justice League cast is comprised of Ben Affleck as Batman (‘The Accountant’), Henry Cavill as Superman (‘Mission Impossible: Fallout’), Amy Adams as Lois Lane (‘The Woman in the Window ‘), Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor (‘ Zombieland: Kill and Finish ‘), Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman (‘ Death on the Nile ‘), Diane Lane as Martha Kent (‘ One of Us’), Jeremy Irons as Alfred ( ‘Watchmen’), Jason Momoa as Aquaman (‘Dune’), Ray Fisher as Cyborg (‘True Detective’), Ezra Miller as Flash (‘Fantastic Animals: The Crimes of Grindelwald’), Connie Nielsen as Queen Hippolyta (Nobody) , JK Simmons as Commissioner Gordon (‘Spider-Man: No Road Home’), Ciarán Hinds as Steppenwolf (‘The Terror’), Amber Heard as Mera (‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’) and Willem Dafoe as Vulko (‘ El Faro ‘), among many others.

The Justice League arrives in its epic four-hour tale, Zack Snyder not only reunites our favorite superheroes; Instead, together with screenwriter Chris Terrio, they explore the spectrum of their origins, immersing themselves in the complexities of their lives, seeking a darker tone for superhero cinema.

Differences of the cut released in theaters with Zack Snyder’s version of Justice League

Among the differences with respect to the version released in theaters, there are more characters apart from Darkseid and his entourage, since they also introduce us to Elinore, Victor Stone’s mother, and Iris West, with whom the young Barry Allen is going to fall in love. ; and that we will see both of them in the solo film that is already being shot, under the direction of Andy Muschietti (It: Chapter 2). Additionally, Lois Lane broadens her dramatic arc, deepening her connection to Superman and his resurrection, with surprises awaiting her future and crossing paths with a new Justice League ally. Along with this, Vulko and Mera offer us the context to place the story of Aquaman.

In Zack Snyder’s Justice League, we see a desolate Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck), who is determined to ensure that Superman’s (Henry Cavill) noble sacrifice was not in vain, so he joins forces with Diana Prince. (Gal Gadot) to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an impending threat of catastrophic proportions. The task is more complicated than Bruce expected, since these recruits must first defeat the demons of the past that torment them and thus be able to ally and form a united group. In this way, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and Flash must save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad, Darkseid and their terrible intentions.

Technical characteristics of the DVD:

Format type: 1.33

Aspect ratio: 4 × 3

Duration: 232 mins. Approx. Contains 2 DVD discs

Languages: Dolby Digital 5.1: Spanish, English, Czech, Hungarian and Slovak

Subtitle: Spanish, English coded for the deaf, Czech, Hungarian and Romanian

Blu-Ray technical characteristics:

Format type: 1.33

Aspect ratio: 4 × 3

Duration: 242 mins. Approx. Contains 2 Blu-Ray ™ discs

Languages: Dolby Digital 5.1: Spanish, French, Slovak, Portuguese, Polish, Japanese, Italian, English, Czech, Spanish and Audiodescriptive English. Dolby Atmos TrueHD: English.

Subtitle: Spanish, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Spanish, Swedish, French, Czech, Chinese, Danish, Finnish, Japanese and Korean. Coded for the deaf: English, Italian.

Extra content (Language: Dolby Digital 2.0: English. Subtitles: Spanish, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, Korean, Japanese, Italian, French, Czech and Chinese. Encoded English for the deaf): Road to Justice League.

Technical characteristics of the Blu-Ray 4K UHD:

Format type: 1.33

Aspect ratio: 4 × 3

Duration: 242 mins. Approx. Contains 2 4K UHD discs

Languages: Dolby Digital 5.1: Spanish, German, Polish, Japanese, Spanish, Audiodescriptive English, French, English and Czech. Dolby Atmos TrueHD: English, German and French. 5.1 DTS-HDMA: Italian. Dolby Digital 2.0: German Audio Descriptive

Subtitle: Spanish, Norwegian, Polish, Spanish, Swedish, Greek, Hungarian, Romanian, Korean, Japanese, French, Finnish, Danish, Dutch, Czech and Chinese. Coded for the deaf: English, German, Italian.

Extra content (Language: Dolby Digital 2.0: English. Subtitles: Castilian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, Korean, Japanese, Italian, French, Czech and Chinese. Encoded English for the deaf):

Road to Justice League:

The director of The Justice League, Zack Snyder reflects on his trilogy of films in the DC Universe, in a journey that began with ‘The Man of Steel’ and ends with this montage of the director that fans had demanded so much in networks social for years. His perseverance managed to break down Warner’s reluctance and allowed him to show his original version of the story he wanted to tell, although we also discovered that some cameos that the director wanted to introduce were finally not accepted, so we will have to wait and see if we have a second one. part of the Justice League.

Finally, we hope you enjoy buying Zack Snyder’s Justice League, available now in stores to take home on Blu-Ray, DVD, 4K UHD + Blu-Ray and Steelbook edition (consisting of two discs in 4K UHD format). In this way, you will be able to see it as many times as you want, both in the original version and in the version dubbed into Spanish.

