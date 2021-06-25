4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray Steelbook Review

We analyze in Cinemascomics the Blu-Ray of Godzilla (2014), in its metal box edition and 4K Ultra HD image quality.

In Cinemascomics we have analyzed the domestic edition on Blu-Ray Steelbook 4K Ultra HD of Godzilla (2014), which gave rise to the Monsterverse created by Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures, of which Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla: King of the Monsters are part, as well as the crossover that has faced both iconic monsters in theaters this year: Godzilla vs. Kong, which has become one of the big blockbusters of 2021.

Godzilla (2014) is also available in stores on Blu-ray, DVD, and digitally. The North American film produced by Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures is distributed in the physical market in Spanish territory by 20th Century Studios Home Spain.

The creature from Toho studios returns to wreak havoc and destruction among the world’s population, albeit now as a defender of humanity, unlike in the earlier Hollywood adaptation of 1998, directed by Roland Emmerich. The person in charge of directing the film is Gareth Edwards, whose name became known by the film Monsters. The cast is led by Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Tenet), Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch and Vision), Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water), Ken Watanabe (Pokémon: Detective Pikachu), Juliette Binoche (Ghost) in the Shell: The Soul of the Machine) and David Strathairn (Nomadland), among others.

The script for the film is signed by Max Borenstein (Godzilla vs. Kong), Dave Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Frank Darabont (The Walking Dead) and David S. Goyer (The Man of Steel). The first appearance of Godzilla was in 1954, by the hand of Ishirô Honda, with the Japanese lands under the terror of the monster. Since then, the massive atomic-breathed lizard has starred in more than 25 movies, in which it has taken on other creatures, including King Kong.

Godzilla (2014) is a spectacular adventure that adapts the Japanese figure to the present day and with the United States as the center of the action, which comes from the hand of Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, an epic rebirth of the emblematic films of the Japanese production company Toho, where Godzilla vs. Kong will not be his last installment. In this reboot, the most famous monster in the world faces evil creatures that, encouraged by the scientific arrogance of humanity and its entry into the atomic age, threaten our very existence, the Titan being the only one who can save humans.

Godzilla is shown in its 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray Steelbook version with a multitude of extras, which we have reviewed for Cinemascomics readers. The film’s review is completely spoiler-free, in case you haven’t had a chance to watch it yet and want to know what extras it contains.

Monarch: Declassified:

Operation: Lucky Dragon:

A mockumentary explains how the Monarch organization was created after the discovery of the existence of Godzilla, and how through the operation “Lucky Dragon”, they tried to destroy the titan in 1954.

Monarch: The MUTO files:

Monarch looks at everything he knows about MUTOs (Massive Unidentified Terrestrial Organisms), that is, creatures awakened from a slumber of eons by the entry of man into the atomic age.

The Godzilla reveal:

We see images of the MUTO attacks in different cities in the United States. Thus, they explain that after the attack on Honolulu, the term MUTO and the existence of these monsters became public. They also introduce us to Ishiro Serizawa, a paleontologist who works for Monarch and who developed the theory of how prehistoric species dug deep holes into the core of the Earth in order to survive a cataclysm. They add that Godzilla is estimated to be about 107 meters tall, while the largest MUTO reached 75-90 meters.

Godzilla: Force of Nature:

Director Gareth Edwards talks about how iconic Godzilla’s character is around the world. From its first appearance. In 1954, this colossal creature has starred in a score of movies and series, inside and outside of Japan. Thus, they talk about the expectations and responsibilities regarding the fans of with this new project.

In this way, they talk about the new design created by both the director and the version made by the members of his team, as well as the final form that was digitally recreated by WETA. But the filmmaker’s maxim was that everything be as realistic as possible and shoot camera in hand, showing close-up shots, comparing the size of a human with the immensity of Godzilla. Therefore, the cast comments on what the filming was like and the way they had to act as if they had a 107 meter tall creature in front of them.

A new level of destruction:

As we look at the locations with a high level of destruction detail, Bryan Cranston explains that you can’t make a Godzilla movie without great scenes of city destruction. Thus, the director’s mandate was that destruction should be realistic, especially disasters coupled with earthquakes and tsunamis by fighting and kaijus; So, for this, they looked at photographs with the consequences of real natural disasters. In addition, the director explains how the filming was in real environments and how he explained to the actors where Godzilla was, so they would know where to look. in the end, they had 100 sets in Vancouver and Hawaii, imitating different places in the world.

Into the Void: The HALO Jump:

For the director, the HALO jump scenes are the typical sequence that can be very cheesy if not done well. In this way, they show us how they designed the scene in pre-production with animated storyboards. On the set, they used real military personnel as extras and the cameraman jumped out of the plane with them, carrying the camera in his helmet. In the end, they interspersed the internal launch from one plane, the external and the jump from a different one and the descent, which was mostly digitally recreated.

Ancient Enemy: The MUTO:

The director comments that Godzilla had to face an enemy, so they reviewed all the monsters designed in other Godzilla movies, to try to make a realistic version of all the creatures, but combined in an original for the film. In this way, they wanted to invent something new for the public, and they called them MUTO and gave them unique abilities. Therefore, they teach us how they designed the MUTOs from scratch, looking at different animals for their anatomy. They also explain the way in which they recreated the sounds that these creatures emit and that they could not be confused with the roars of Godzilla.

Finally, let’s hope you enjoy buying Godzilla’s 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray Steelbook (2014), now also available on basic Blu-ray, DVD, and digital rental and sale. And so you can see it as many times as you want, both in its original version and dubbed into Spanish.

