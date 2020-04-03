Now that we are forced to stay home, many of us spend more hours than usual in front of the television. If you are not happy with yours, these prices interest you. By the way, so as not to miss the best discounts on all kinds of products, be sure to stop by our offers section.

Thanks to this offer of The English Court you can take a 65-inch TV with a 40% discount. We are talking about one of the creations of Panasonic, with a 4K screen and which lacks practically nothing. This is all it offers you.

This is the Panasonic TV

It is really striking, its huge 66-inch screen and 4K resolution has hardly any frames. In addition, it is compatible with HDR10 + technology, the same that we find in some of the best smartphones. We are talking about a certification that has a lot to do with Panasonic.

It was born supported by Samsung, Amazon and Panasonic, to be a standard that does not require the payment of a license. The HDR10 + version has been improved over time, especially with advances focused on panel lighting. If a television wants to boast of HDR10 + it must meet a series of requirements, such as having a panel that reaches 1,000 nits of brightness and 10-bit technology. All this will translate into vibrant images, with powerful colors and a great level of detail even in the darkest scenes.

It has a Smart TV, you can access a considerable variety of applications, but we have a recommendation if you want to take your experience to another level. The Amazon Fire TV Stick will be the best companion for your television, giving it a fast and fluid operating system.

All you have to do is plug it into the HDMI port on the television and connect it to a WiFi network. You will have the possibility to enjoy applications like Netflix, HBO and Prime Video, among many others. Also focused on music, such as Spotify or Music Unlimited, the Amazon platform.

Here is an alternative

Panasonic television is not your only option, we also bring you one of the LG devices on offer. You can take this TV from 65 inches, with LED screen and 4K resolution, with a 25% discount. It also has HDR10 technology, Smart TV and even an artificial intelligence system.

Follow Andro4all